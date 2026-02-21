UTME 2026: 10,000 Abia Students Get Free JAMB Registration as Pro-Tinubu Group Announces Support
- SERHA, a pro-Tinubu group, has launched a free JAMB scholarship for 10,000 students in Abia state to promote education access
- The group's coordinator, Belusochukwu Enwere, emphasised the initiative's focus on hope, opportunity, and student commitment
- Enwere said the programme aims to alleviate financial burdens while fostering academic excellence among Abia youths
Umuahia, Abia state — The South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has launched a free JAMB scholarship scheme for 10,000 students across the 17 local government areas of Abia state.
The national coordinator of SERHA, Belusochukwu Enwere, made the announcement at a media briefing in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.
Enwere described the initiative as a bold investment in the future of the state’s youth.
UTME 2026: Why we sponsored students - SERHA
According to Enwere, the programme is designed to ensure that no qualified student in Abia state is denied the opportunity to sit for the examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) due to financial constraints.
“Today is not just about registration. It is about hope, opportunity, and investing in the future of Abia State,” he said, stressing that education remains the most powerful tool for transformation and societal development.
Enwere further explained that the scholarship aims to support indigent but brilliant students, reduce the financial burden on parents and guardians, encourage academic excellence, and expand access to tertiary education for young people across the state.
He noted that SERHA’s sponsorship of 10,000 candidates demonstrates the group’s belief in the intellectual capacity of Abia youths and its commitment to equal access to higher education.
“This is not politics as usual; this is purposeful leadership in action,” he stated.
The SERHA coordinator added that the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the scholarship as a vote of confidence in the beneficiaries’ potential.
UTME 2026: Beneficiaries urged to work hard
Enwere urged the students to justify the opportunity through discipline, hard work, and dedication to their studies.
“As we sponsor your JAMB registration, we expect commitment and excellence. Make Abia proud. Make Nigeria proud,” he charged.
He acknowledged the sacrifices of parents and guardians, assuring them that the scholarship was designed to complement their efforts in securing a brighter future for their children.
He also commended stakeholders and partners who contributed to the success of the initiative, expressing optimism that the programme would be expanded in subsequent years to reach more students.
Reaffirming SERHA’s youth-focused and education-driven agenda, Enwere said the scholarship scheme marks the beginning of broader interventions aimed at uplifting communities and promoting sustainable development in the southeast.
He encouraged beneficiaries to prepare thoroughly for the examination, emphasising that success is earned through preparation and perseverance.
The event attracted students, parents, and education stakeholders, many of whom described the initiative as timely amid prevailing economic challenges.
Enwere concluded by expressing hope that the scholarship would open doors of admission, excellence, and leadership for thousands of Abia youths, while praying for continued progress for Abia state and Nigeria.
UTME 2026: Ebonyi students get free registration
In a related development, no fewer than 10,000 students in Ebonyi state will benefit from the free JAMB registration exercise.
Enwere reiterated that education remains a critical tool for national transformation, arguing that accessible and quality learning opportunities are central to Nigeria’s long-term development goals.
