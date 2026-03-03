Qatar University scholarship options for Nigerian students and what to know

The Qatar University Scholarship allows international students to study at one of the Middle East’s leading institutions. Some of the scholarship options for Nigerian students include the International Students Scholarship, Talent Scholarship, and Short Scholarships for the Arabic Program for Non-Native Speakers. Each award has its own eligibility criteria, benefits, and coverage.

Key takeaways

Qatar University offers fully funded scholarships for international students, covering tuition, accommodation, textbooks, stipends, and airfare .

. Scholarships are awarded based on academic performance and demonstrated talent , with specific requirements for each programme.

, with specific requirements for each programme. Most scholarships are renewable annually, subject to the student meeting scholarship continuity conditions.

Qatar University Scholarship options for Nigerian students

The Qatar University scholarship offers valuable funding opportunities for international students, including Nigerians, seeking quality education abroad. These scholarships help cover tuition fees and, in some cases, accommodation and living expenses. The following three scholarship options are available for Nigerian students to study at Qatar University.

International Students Scholarship

The International Students Scholarship is one of the most comprehensive funding options available at Qatar University for non-Qatari students pursuing undergraduate studies. It is a merit-based scholarship prioritising students with outstanding academic performance.

What the scholarship covers

The scholarship comes with numerous benefits that successful applicants enjoy, including:

Full tuition fee exemption.

Exemption from textbook fees.

Free on-campus accommodation (shared housing).

Transportation to and from campus.

Annual round-trip airfare ticket to home country.

Residence permit under Qatar University sponsorship.

Monthly stipend (approximately 500 QAR).

Eligibility requirements

To qualify for the Qatar University International Student Scholarship, prospective Nigerian students should meet the following conditions:

Meet the admission requirements for their chosen programme.

Obtain a recognised high school certificate (WAEC, NECO, or equivalent).

Achieve a highly competitive academic average.

Apply within the official scholarship application period.

Begin studies in the semester in which the scholarship is awarded.

Conditions to maintain the scholarship

To continue benefiting from the scholarship programme, you should fulfil the following conditions:

Maintain a minimum cumulative GPA as specified by the university.

Register for and complete at least 12 credit hours per semester.

Remain continuously enrolled until graduation.

Comply with university rules and regulations.

Note that this scholarship is highly competitive and merit-based, and therefore, failure to meet academic standards may result in suspension or withdrawal of the scholarship.

Talent Scholarship

This is a fully funded scholarship is designed for students who demonstrate exceptional abilities beyond academics. This award is ideal for Nigerian students who excel in innovation, research, sports, arts, or media.

Fields recognised under the scholarship

The scholarship recognises exceptional ability in the following categories:

Scientific research and innovation.

Technology and entrepreneurship.

Literature and creative writing.

Media production and journalism.

Acting (male category as specified by the university).

Athletics and sports.

Benefits offered under the scholarship

Students who qualify for the Talent Scholarship receive a range of valuable benefits, including:

Full tuition fee waiver.

Textbook fee exemption.

Monthly stipend (around 1,000 QAR).

On-campus housing (for international students).

Annual round-trip airfare ticket.

Residence permit sponsorship.

In many cases, successful applicants are guaranteed admission into their desired programme, provided minimum requirements are met (excluding highly competitive programmes such as medicine or dentistry).

How to qualify for the scholarship

Students applying for this programme must fulfil the following eligibility conditions:

Meet minimum academic entry requirements.

Submit evidence of their talent (portfolio, awards, certificates, research output, and competition wins).

Provide at least two recommendation letters relevant to the area of talent.

Successfully pass a personal interview with the committee.

The scholarship should be utilised starting from the semester in which the scholarship was awarded.

Participate and show talent in one of the allowed sports, including swimming, football, volleyball, basketball, padel, and table tennis.

Conditions for the scholarship continuity

Students under the Talent Scholarship can continue to benefit from the programme, subject to the following conditions:

Maintain high academic performance throughout the period of study.

Complete at least 12 credit hours each semester.

Represent Qatar University locally and internationally in the recognised talent area.

Graduate within the approved study period of the programme.

Remain continuously enrolled until graduation.

Commit to continuous practice and development of the recognised talent.

Follow the university’s academic regulations, policies, and procedures.

Short Scholarships for the Arabic Program for Non-Native Speakers

The Short Scholarships for the Arabic Program at Qatar University are designed for non-native speakers eager to learn the language. These scholarships provide opportunities for intensive Arabic language study over a short period. They help students build language skills while experiencing Qatari culture firsthand.

This opportunity is ideal for Nigerian students interested in diplomacy, Islamic studies, Middle Eastern relations, or translation careers. Depending on availability and nomination agreements, the scholarship may include:

Tuition coverage

Textbook support

Accommodation assistance

Limited living allowance

Possible travel support

In many cases, students are nominated by partner institutions or approved through special arrangements.

How to apply for the Qatar University scholarship

Before applying for any Qatar University scholarship, applicants must first gain admission to the university. Admission applications are submitted online via the official university portal. The steps involved include:

1. Online application

Make sure the application window is open, then visit the official Qatar University admissions portal to start your application. First-time users should create a new account, while returning applicants can log in using their ID and PIN.

2. Submit required documents

Document requirements vary based on the scholarship type, but they generally include:

Secondary school transcripts

Passport copy

Passport photograph

English proficiency test results

Recommendation letters (for Talent Scholarship)

Personal statement

3. Scholarship selection

Eligible applicants are assessed based on academic performance, submitted documents, and specific scholarship criteria. Successful candidates are notified via their registered email addresses.

Does Qatar University give full scholarships to international students?

Programmes like the International Students Scholarship and the Talent Scholarship cover tuition fees, accommodation, textbooks, monthly stipends, airfare, and residence permit sponsorship, making it possible to study without paying for these expenses.

How do I study at Qatar University for free?

You can study at Qatar University for free through a scholarship. To do that, you must first secure admission into a degree programme. Then, apply for a scholarship such as the International Students Scholarship or Talent Scholarship that will cater to your tuition, housing, and other essential expenses.

What are the Qatar University scholarship requirements?

Requirements depend on the scholarship type but usually include:

A valid secondary school certificate or equivalent for undergraduate applicants

Strong academic results (high GPA or excellent WAEC or NECO scores)

Passport copy and personal statement

Recommendation letters for Talent Scholarships

Portfolio or evidence of achievements for Talent Scholarships

When is the Qatar University Scholarship deadline?

Deadlines vary depending on the semester intake. Applications typically open several months before the semester begins.

Do I need to pass IELTS to apply for the Qatar University scholarship?

Some programmes may waive IELTS or TOEFL if your prior education was in English. However, many programmes, especially those taught in English for non-native speakers, require an English proficiency test.

Can the Qatar University scholarship be renewed yearly?

Most Qatar University scholarships are renewable each year if students maintain the required GPA, stay continuously enrolled, complete the minimum credit hours, and meet their scholarship’s specific conditions. Talent Scholarship recipients must also actively represent the university in their field.

A Qatar University scholarship presents a life-changing opportunity for Nigerian students seeking quality international education. Whether through the comprehensive International Students Scholarship, the achievement-focused Talent Scholarship, or the language-based Short Arabic Program Scholarship, the university offers pathways that reward excellence and ambition.

