The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) test has become one of the must-have documents for every person wanting to study off the shores of Nigeria or work overseas.

Most schools in the UK, Canada and the US have made it part of the prerequisite conditions one must meet before gaining admission to study for graduate programs especially.

Also, some overseas work applications would require applicants to submit an IELTS score as a prove of their English proficiency level.

In this article, you will learn the simple step-by-step registration process for IELTS, according to British Council website

Step-By-Step Registration

1. Go to British Council website, scroll down and select IELTS Academic if it’s purpose is for study or select IELTS General Training’ if it’s for work.

2. On the next place use the country search box to select the country where you reside or where you want to take the exam.

3. After that, a list of states will be shown, select the state in which you want to take the exam.

4. Then scroll down and click on the ‘show me all dates’ option and click on ‘Search for test’ below it.

5. A list of different test dates and different test centres will be shown. You can also go ahead to filter out CBT or PPT centres only by using the filter button on top of the page and selecting your preferred test type.

6. After concluding on a preferred test date and type, you can go ahead to book or pay for the exam by clicking the ‘Book for 107,500 NGN’ column on your chosen test.

7. This will lead you to a page where you will be asked to fill in your personal information by creating an account and providing necessary information about Name, age, sex, address and contact information. Go ahead and fill all that in, agree to the terms and conditions and click on ‘Save and Continue’.

8. In this stage, you would need to make a payment using your card or the available options provided.

9. An email will be sent to you for confirmation and also information regarding your test date.

10. It is advised to go along with a means of identification on the day of the test. ID options like the international passport would be accepted.

