The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially listed seven federal universities authorised to offer distance learning degrees

These institutions provide flexible academic programmes that allow students to earn qualifications from home

The move is part of a broader effort to expand access to higher education across the country

National Universities Commission has released an official list of federal universities where citizens can earn a degree from home through accredited distance learning programmes.

The announcement, which has drawn attention from prospective students and education stakeholders alike, highlights seven federal institutions currently authorised to offer remote learning options.

University of Ibadan

The University of Ibadan, located in Ibadan, was listed with its Distance Learning Centre as one of the approved institutions. The centre has long been regarded as a pioneer in flexible education delivery, offering a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes designed for remote learners.

Obafemi Awolowo University

Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife was also named, with its Centre for Distance Learning recognised for providing accessible education to students unable to attend traditional on-campus classes. The centre has reportedly maintained high academic standards while embracing digital platforms for instruction.

University of Lagos

The University of Lagos, Akoka, made the list with its Distance Learning Institute. Known for its urban academic environment, UNILAG’s institute has been instrumental in delivering quality education to working professionals and students in remote areas.

University of Maiduguri Centre for Distance Learning Listed

The Centre for Distance Learning at the University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri, was also among the approved institutions. The university has been commended for its resilience and commitment to education despite regional challenges.

Modibbo Adama University of Technology Yola Offers Remote Degrees

Modibbo Adama University of Technology in Yola was listed with its Centre for Distance Learning. The institution has reportedly focused on technology-driven education, aligning with its mandate as a specialised university in science and engineering.

University of Abuja Centre

The University of Abuja, located in the nation’s capital, was acknowledged for its Centre for Distance Learning and Continuing Education. The centre has been praised for its inclusive approach to lifelong learning and professional development.

Ahmadu Bello University Zaria

Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria rounded out the list with its Distance Learning Centre, ABU Zaria. The centre has reportedly expanded its reach across Nigeria, offering flexible academic programmes tailored to the needs of diverse learners.

The Federal Government’s endorsement of these institutions is seen as a strategic effort to democratise education and support learners who face geographical, financial, or personal constraints.

