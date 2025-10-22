Several polytechnics in Nigeria now offer Bachelor’s degree programmes, expanding their academic reach beyond traditional diploma qualifications

Institutions such as Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kaduna Polytechnic, and Lagos City Polytechnic have introduced B.Sc, B.Ed, and B.Tech degrees

This development marks a significant shift in Nigeria’s tertiary education landscape, bridging the gap between polytechnic and university education

Several polytechnics in Nigeria have begun to award Bachelor’s degrees, positioning themselves alongside universities in the country’s higher education landscape.

These institutions now offer B.Sc, B.Ed, and B.Tech programmes in addition to their well-established National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) qualifications.

Federal Polytechnic Offa offers B.Sc Degree programmes

Federal Polytechnic Offa, located in Kwara State, has introduced Bachelor’s degree programmes through affiliations with recognised universities.

According to its official website, the institution provides access to B.Sc degrees in various disciplines, enabling students to pursue university-level qualifications within a polytechnic setting.

The degree programmes are designed to complement the polytechnic’s existing ND and HND courses, offering a broader academic pathway for students.

The polytechnic offers degree programs in the following courses: Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Food Science and Technology.

Kaduna Polytechnic

Kaduna Polytechnic has also joined the ranks of polytechnics offering Bachelor’s degrees. The institution’s programme page confirmed that students can now enrol in B.Sc and related degree courses.

These offerings are part of Kaduna Polytechnic’s strategic efforts to diversify its academic portfolio and provide students with more competitive qualifications in the job market.

The polytechnic continues to maintain its core ND and HND programmes while integrating university-level degrees into its curriculum.

The polytechnic specifically mentioned that it offers a degree in Agric and Home Science Education among others.

Lagos City Polytechnic

Lagos City Polytechnic has made strides in academic innovation by offering Bachelor’s degree programmes.

As stated on its webpage, the institution now provides B.Sc degrees alongside its traditional diploma courses.

This development reflects a growing trend among private polytechnics to enhance their academic credibility and attract a wider range of students seeking comprehensive tertiary education.

Stanford Polytechnic

Stanford Polytechnic has confirmed the availability of Bachelor’s degree programmes through its official website.

The institution offers B.Sc degrees in selected fields, aiming to bridge the gap between polytechnic and university education. Stanford Polytechnic offers Bachelor Degrees (BD) in partnership with accredited universities, highlighting its commitment to academic excellence and expanded learning opportunities.

These developments mark a significant evolution in Nigeria’s polytechnic education system, offering students more flexibility and choice in their academic pursuits.

As more polytechnics adopt degree-awarding capabilities, the distinction between university and polytechnic education continues to blur, potentially reshaping the future of tertiary education in the country.

