President Bola Ahmed Tinubu awards Gilbert Chagoury the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON)

Chagoury received Nigeria's second highest honour for his significant contributions to the country

The national award ceremony took place in Abuja on Monday, January 19, 2026

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on his longtime associate, Gilbert Chagoury.

Tinubu said Chagoury was given Nigeria’s second highest honour because of his contributions to the country.

As reported by Daily Trust, The President made this known on Monday, January 19, 2026.

“In exercise of the powers vested in me under section 1(4) of the National Honours Act, 1, BOLA AHMED TINUBU, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in recognition of your outstanding virtues and in appreciation of your services to our country, Nigeria, HEREBY award to you to have, and enjoy title, dignity and all the privileges of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) GIVEN at Abuja under my Hand and the Public Seal of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Presidential aide reacts to claims Tinubu’s ally Chagoury

Recall that Presidential aide, O'tega Ogra, gave some explanations amid perceptions that the recent France-Nigeria Business Council meeting which was attended by Gilbert Chagoury, a Lebanese businessman, is a ‘funny ploy’

Ogra, BUA Group's former head of brands and corporate communications, said he worked closely with the Nigerian-France Business Council meeting since its inauguration in 2021 and attended their meetings.

The France-Nigeria Business Council was inaugurated by French leader, Emmanuel Macron, in June 2021 - a month after ex-President Muhammadu Buhari visited Paris for the financing of African Economies summit.

Tinubu opens up on relationship with Chagoury

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu has revealed that there was a long-time relationship between him and Chagoury, the chairman of HiTech Company handling the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

The president made the revelation during the flag-off of the road in Lagos on Sunday, May 27, adding that they tamed the Atlantic Ocean in Lagos together.

Tinubu's revelation came three weeks after Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate in 2023, alleged that the contract was awarded to HiTech because the president's son was part of the company's board

