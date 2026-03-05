The University of Ibadan has extended its reach through affiliated institutions, allowing students to earn a UI degree closer to home

These colleges, spread across Nigeria, each carry a unique history and tradition in education and theology

From special education in Oyo to theological training in Ibadan, the affiliates reflect UI’s commitment to accessible and diverse learning opportunities

The University of Ibadan (UI) has built strong partnerships with institutions across Nigeria, enabling students to earn a UI degree without relocating to Ibadan.

These affiliated colleges have rich histories, many dating back decades, and each plays a unique role in expanding access to higher education.

Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo

Founded: October 5, 1977

History: Originally established as the Federal Advanced Teacher’s College (Special), it is Nigeria’s only institution dedicated to training teachers for special education. It has the largest concentration of disabled students and specialised facilities in sub-Saharan Africa.

Website: ui.fcesoyo.edu.ng

St. Augustine’s College of Education, Lagos

Founded: 1971

History: Known as Project T.I.M.E., it was established by the Catholic Bishops and the Christian Council of Nigeria to train teachers in moral and religious education. It symbolises ecumenical cooperation among Christian denominations.

Website: www.staugustinecollege.edu.ng .

Federal College of Education, Abeokuta (CEDEP)

Founded: 1976

History: Began as the Federal Advanced Teachers College, Abeokuta. It was the first tertiary institution in Ogun State and has grown into a hub for teacher education, offering NCE and UI-affiliated degree programmes.

Website: www.fce-cedep.com

Osun State College of Education, Ilesa

Founded: Late 1970s

History: Established to meet the growing demand for trained teachers after the creation of Oyo State in 1976. It later evolved into the University of Ilesa in 2022, reflecting its long-standing contribution to education.

Website: https://admission.osce.com.ng

Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Lagos

Founded: 1994

History: Nigeria’s first specialised college of primary education, created to implement the National Policy on Education. It later became part of Lagos State University of Education.

Website: www.mocped.edu.ng

United Missionary Church of Africa Theological College, Ilorin

Founded: 1956

History: Established by the United Missionary Society, it has trained thousands of pastors, evangelists, and teachers. Though evangelical in origin, it admits students from diverse denominations.

Website: www.umcatc.edu.ng

Federal College of Education, Okene

Founded: 1974

History: Initially called the Federal Advanced Teachers College, it was renamed in 1985. It became autonomous in 1987 and has since grown into a major centre for teacher training in Nigeria.

Website: fceokene.waeup.org

Archbishop Vining College of Theology, Akure

Founded: 1917

History: Began as a training centre for girls under the Church Missionary Society. It became a theological college in 1983, named after Archbishop Leslie Gordon Vining, the first Archbishop of West Africa.

Website: archbishopvining.edu.ng

Redeemed Christian Bible College, Redemption Camp

Founded: September 1980

History: Established by the Redeemed Christian Church of God under Pastor E.A. Adeboye to train ministers. It is located at Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Immanuel College of Theology, Ibadan

Founded: 1958

History: Formed through the merger of Anglican and Methodist theological centres in Ibadan. It is the premier theological institution in West Africa, symbolising ecumenical unity.

Candidates are advised to check the website of the Institution of their choice and follow the instructions carefully.

