Akoka, Lagos State - Umeozor Benedict, a student of the Department of Business Administration, has emerged as the overall best graduating student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Lagos State.

Umeozor attained a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average of 5.0 from the Faculty of Management Sciences.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, said 617 of 10,584 undergraduate students will graduate with First Class degrees.

The figure represents 5.8 per cent of the total undergraduate graduating population.

Ogunsola said the institution’s 56th convocation ceremonies are scheduled to run from January 20 to 22 at various venues within the Akoka campus.

As reported by The Punch, Ogunsola made this known at a press conference held on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Giving a breakdown, she said 617 will receive First Class honours, 92 will graduate with Distinction, 4,543 will earn Second Class Upper Division, while 3,910 will earn Second Class Lower Division.

The UNILAG VC added that 1,023 students will graduate with Third Class degrees, 69 with Pass, while 330 are unclassified.

Ogunsola further stated that 502 postgraduate students will graduate with Distinction, while 5,420 will receive Pass degrees.

