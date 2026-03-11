Harvard University scholarship options for Nigerian students to explore

Key Harvard University scholarship options for Nigerian students include the 7UP Harvard Business School Scholarship (MBA students), the Harvard Academy Scholars Programme (PhD students), and Harvard need‑based financial aid (undergraduate students). These funding opportunities are designed to ensure that qualified Nigerian students can study at Harvard regardless of their financial background.

Harvard University scholarship options for Nigerian students

Harvard University offers several prestigious scholarship and financial aid pathways designed to support talented Nigerian students across various academic levels. These options range from comprehensive need-based aid for undergraduates to specialised, fully funded fellowships for graduate and professional studies. Key options that Nigerian students can explore include:

1. Harvard need‑based financial aid (undergraduate)

Harvard University offers undergraduate financial aid to international students, including those from Nigeria, on the same basis as U.S. students. The process is need-blind, meaning your financial status does not affect your chances of admission.

If you are admitted, Harvard will review your family’s financial situation and provide grants and scholarships to cover any tuition, housing, food, travel and board costs you cannot afford. Starting in the 2025-26 academic year, tuition is free for families earning $200,000 or less annually. Families earning $100,000 or less pay nothing.

These students also receive a $2,000 start-up grant in their first year and a $2,000 launch grant in their junior year. Harvard also pledges to meet 100% of the demonstrated financial need for all students, enabling talented Nigerian students to study there without worrying about expenses.

Application requirements

To be considered for financial aid, you must submit specific financial documents together with your admission application.

Students need to complete the CSS Profile, an online application used by Harvard University to determine eligibility for non-federal financial aid.

After completing the CSS Profile, you will be asked to Upload tax returns and other financial documents through the College Board's Institutional Documentation Service (IDOC).

Submit your parents’ most recent federal income tax returns. If the documents are not in English, they should be translated. A self-translation is usually acceptable.

If your parents do not file tax returns in Nigeria, you must submit a Tax Non-Filer Statement. You should also include wage statements, salary certificates, or a letter from their employer(s) confirming their annual income.

2. 7UP Harvard Business School Scholarship

The 7Up Harvard Business School (HBS) Scholarship is a prestigious, fully funded award established in 2010 by the Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC). According to Times Higher Education, this scholarship is given each year to one talented Nigerian student living in Nigeria.

The scholarship allows the winner to pursue the two-year MBA program at Harvard Business School. It covers tuition, housing, a flight to the U.S. to start the program, and a flight back after graduation.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify for the 7UP HBS Scholarship, an applicant must meet these strict criteria:

You must be a Nigerian citizen.

You must be currently resident in Nigeria.

You must have already secured an independent offer of admission to the full-time Harvard MBA program.

The Nigerian student must complete the standard MBA admission process based on their own academic and professional merits. After receiving their official electronic admission letter from HBS, they should send a copy to the Seven-Up Bottling Company.

Eligible applicants will then be invited to participate in several interview rounds with executives from Seven-Up Bottling Company in Nigeria. After the selection process, one candidate is chosen for the final award based on their potential to contribute to leadership and national development in Nigeria after completing the program.

3. Harvard Academy Scholars Programme (PhD & Postdoc)

The Harvard Academy Scholars Programme is open to early-career scholars worldwide who specialise in law. Each year, 5 to 6 scholars are chosen for a two-year fellowship. The fellowship includes an $80,000 yearly stipend and $5,000 for research. The two years must be completed within three years, and the first year must start by the fall after the fellowship is offered. You cannot delay or defer the start.

Harvard Academy Scholars Programme eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the Harvard Academy Scholars Programme, you must meet the following criteria:

You must be a recent recipient of a PhD (or equivalent, such as a DPhil or SJD) or an advanced doctoral candidate.

Advanced doctoral candidates may apply, but must submit proof of degree completion in the year they start.

Your degree must be in the social sciences or law. Accepted fields include Anthropology, Economics, History, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, and Public Policy.

Your research must combine excellence in your discipline with expertise in regions outside the U.S. or Canada. This includes African Studies and other transnational or comparative issues.

Applications in fields such as Business, Management, Global Health, Public Administration, Literature, or Philosophy are generally not accepted.

Individuals who have already held or completed another postdoctoral fellowship are ineligible.

Required documents

Submit a CV that includes your academic background, professional experience, and a list of publications.

Provide a research proposal of up to 2,000 words explaining your intellectual goals and research focus.

Submit one writing sample in English, such as a dissertation chapter or peer-reviewed article, with a maximum length of 50 pages.

Include a copy of your doctoral program transcript.

Submit three letters of recommendation uploaded directly to the application portal by your referees.

All application materials must be submitted through the Harvard Academy for International and Area Studies online application portal.

4. Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) scholarships

Nigerian students applying to the Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) can access several internal and specialised fellowships designed specifically for African leaders. They include:

Kistefos African Graduate Public Service Fellowship

Nigerian students at HKS can apply for this fellowship, which supports promising leaders who are committed to working in public service. Recipients must sign a contract to work in their country's public sector for at least three years after graduation. The fellowship covers tuition and living expenses.

Candidates must first apply for admission to an HKS degree program. Once admitted, they apply via the HKS financial aid application.

HKS also offers various merit-based and service fellowships which include:

American Service Fellowship : A large-scale initiative providing fully funded opportunities for those dedicated to public service.

: A large-scale initiative providing fully funded opportunities for those dedicated to public service. Dubin Graduate Fellowship for International Students : Provides partial funding for international Master's students.

: Provides partial funding for international Master's students. Gleitsman Leadership Fellowship : For students with strong leadership potential in social activism.

: For students with strong leadership potential in social activism. Center for African Studies (CAS) Postdoctoral Fellowship : This fellowship is for Nigerian scholars who hold a PhD and have an academic appointment at an African university, such as the University of Ibadan or Ahmadu Bello University. It is an 18-month program that includes 6 months of residency at Harvard.

: This fellowship is for Nigerian scholars who hold a PhD and have an academic appointment at an African university, such as the University of Ibadan or Ahmadu Bello University. It is an 18-month program that includes 6 months of residency at Harvard. Graduate Research Travel Grants: Nigerian students already enrolled at HKS can apply for CAS funding for fieldwork or thesis research in Africa.

How to apply for a Harvard University scholarship online?

To apply for a scholarship at Harvard University, you usually need to apply for admission first through its official application portals, such as the Common Application or Coalition Application, after which the school automatically considers you for financial aid or scholarships.

Can I get a 100% scholarship to Harvard University?

You can absolutely get a 100% scholarship at Harvard, but the way it works depends on whether you are applying for undergraduate or graduate studies. Harvard’s scholarships are generally need-based, not merit-based.

Are there Nigerians at Harvard University?

There are many Nigerian students at Harvard University, both undergraduates and graduate students, studying in fields like business, public policy, law, medicine, and social sciences.

Nigerian students seeking to study at Harvard University can access several prestigious, fully or partially funded scholarship options. Top Harvard University scholarships include the 7UP Harvard Business School Scholarship for MBA students, the Harvard Academy Scholars Program for PhD researchers, and Harvard need-based financial aid for undergraduate studies, often covering full tuition and living expenses.

