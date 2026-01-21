A UNILAG graduate shared how she once got a death threat from her coursemate who wished her dead before graduation

As she celebrated her convocation, she posted the screenshot of the scary message her classmate sent about her.

Many people who came across the message were surprised by the text and celebrated with her on her convocation

A graduate of the University of Lagos celebrated her convocation as she recalled a message that was addressed to her.

The University of Lagos convocation ceremony for 2024/2025 graduates was held at the school premises on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

A UNILAG graduate shares how she once got a death threat from her coursemate.

In a TikTok post by @tolani_o, the lady posted her convocation photo, alongside a message her classmate sent to her.

She showed the screenshot of an anonymous message sent to her on her class group chat, where someone wished her dead.

The message read:

“Ya’ll should remember this. Cuz we will all attend Tolani's obituary b4 we wrap up final year (not a threat)pure doings. Mark todays date.”

She captioned the photo:

“While someone hid behind anonymity wishing me gone, God stood openly and crowned me a graduate. I'm thankful.They said obituary. God said convocation. Case closed!!!!!.”

She added in the comments:

“God did. The amount of times i checked the text then and wondered what i did to that person because i don’t even talk to my coursemates.”

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trails UNILAG graduate's experience before convocation

@Aanuoluwapo said:

"You have not only earned your degree, but you have also proven that God’s plan prevails over any evil word, I am so proud of your strength. Congratulations Stranger. Shine On. God really prove them wrong o. Indeed He never fails. You are a testimony,He’s wonderful…Enjoy your day mama. Keep winning , so happy for youuuuu."

@Airborne Messrs said:

"U never jam coursemates wey de hate fellow mate for no reason . ‘I just hate tht guy for no reason’ people."

@Delight said:

"Someone wrote in my anonymous 2020 that my relationship won’t last and 2024 I lost him. I hope he or she is happy today."

@SILLY SAMSKID said:

"Even after your convocation. Nothing will happen to you!!! You will go far and ball hard in your next phase and more to come!!."

@Ayanfeoluwa Collections said:

"Can’t anonymous be track omo this is too much fr fr tolani big congratulations."

@Martha said:

"A reminder always to pray. There are people out there who just hate you for being you. If God be for you… who can be against you?"

@Ezomo divine said:

"Oluwa ooo you see what ya doing for others my own won’t be different o. my God they can’t win over us o …congratulations strangers."

@ĎẼX said:

"Congratulations gurl. They don’t know God is always with you. No evils shall fall upon you by God grace."

A UNILAG graduate remembers how her coursemate once wished her dead.

