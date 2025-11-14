The University of Lagos announced that its 2025/2026 screening and registration exercise would be faculty-based

Newly admitted UTME and Direct Entry candidates were directed to complete a compulsory toxicology test before registration

The institution warned that impersonation and drug use would lead to automatic withdrawal of admission

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) confirmed that its 2025/2026 screening and registration exercise for newly admitted students would be faculty-based.

The institution described itself as “the University of First Choice and the nation’s pride” and congratulated successful candidates on their admission.

Screening and registration dates

Officials stated that all UTME and Direct Entry candidates were expected to report to their respective faculties for registration between Monday, November 17, 2025, and Friday, November 28, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Stage 1: Toxicology screening

The University emphasised that toxicology screening was compulsory. Candidates were required to pay for the test and present the result during registration. It warned that students who tested positive for drug use or failed to undergo the test would have their admission withdrawn.

Stage 2: Registration appointment

After completing the toxicology test, candidates were instructed to log in to the UNILAG student portal from Friday, November 14, 2025, to book their registration appointment. They were told to use their JAMB or application number as the username and their surname in lowercase as the password.

The University explained that candidates must print their appointment slip and present it at the registration venue.

It added that students admitted into programmes such as Architecture, Medicine and Surgery, Computer Science, Mass Communication, Creative Arts, and several science disciplines should take note of their faculty of domicile when booking appointments.

Stage 3: Uploading of documents

Candidates were directed to upload original copies of required documents, including:

• JAMB Admission Letter

• O’Level Result Certificate (WAEC/NECO)

• Secondary School Testimonial

• Birth Certificate

• Letter of Reference addressed to the Registrar

• State of Origin Certificate

Direct Entry candidates were also asked to upload previous degree certificates.

Stage 4: Faculty screening

On the scheduled date, candidates were expected to present two copies of their documents, including toxicology results, JAMB slips, admission letters, O’Level certificates, letters of reference, and 12 passport photographs. Original credentials would be sighted by registration officers.

Stage 5: Payment of fees

The University confirmed that candidates must generate a payment advice after clearance and proceed to any commercial bank or use the online platform to pay the required fees.

Stage 6: Faculty and departmental registration

After payment, students were instructed to complete departmental registration at their faculty.

Important Notice on Impersonation and Drug Use

The University warned that impersonation was a serious offence and anyone found guilty would forfeit admission and may be handed over to the police. It reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on drug use, stressing that the compulsory toxicology test would determine eligibility for registration.

Matriculation and orientation

The University announced that dates for the matriculation ceremony and orientation programme would be communicated later.

Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mrs. V. Abosede Wickliffe, signed the notice and wished all admitted students success in their academic journey.

