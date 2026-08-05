WAEC announced the release of the 2026 WASSCE School Candidates' results on Wednesday via its official X handle

About 1.96 million candidates from over 24,200 secondary schools across Nigeria sat the examination this year

Candidates must generate a PIN on waec.org before accessing their results on the waecdirect.org portal

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.

The examination body confirmed the development on Wednesday through its official X account. "UPDATE: 2026 WASSCE (SC) results have been released. Generate your PIN at http://waec.org and check your results now on http://waecdirect.org," WAEC wrote.

How to access your 2026 WASSCE result

To view their results, candidates must first visit the WAEC website to generate a Personal Identification Number (PIN) and serial number. They will then need to enter that PIN on the result-checking portal at waecdirect.org, alongside their examination number and the National Identification Number (NIN) used during registration. Contact details are also required for a one-time password (OTP) verification step.

Close to 1.96 million candidates drawn from more than 24,200 secondary schools in Nigeria sat the examination, which ran from April 21 to June 19, 2026. While the majority of candidates wrote the exam using the traditional pen-and-paper format, a higher number of schools chose the computer-based testing (CBT) option compared to previous years.

WAEC had earlier indicated that results would be made available roughly 45 days after the final paper was written, a timeline that has now been met with Wednesday's release.

Earlier WAEC result release this year

The 2026 WASSCE School Candidates result comes after WAEC had already published the results of the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination for Private Candidates, 2026 First Series, earlier in the year.

Source: Legit.ng