A popular Nigerian singer made bold allegations against P-Square on the TalkTrue Podcast, claiming the duo had a habit of recording other artistes' work

The veteran alleged that whenever P-Square was present in a studio, they would secretly dub songs being recorded using their phones

He insisted that many industry insiders from that era are fully aware of what he described as widespread 'copy-copy' behaviour

Veteran gospel artist known as John Ikeotuonye aka CDO has sparked fresh controversy in the Nigerian music industry after making startling allegations against veteran music duo P-Square on the TalkTrue Podcast.

CDO claimed that during the early years of P-Square's career, the brothers had a pattern of recording other artistes' songs whenever they were present in a studio session, effectively dubbing material that did not belong to them.

Singer accuses Psquare of taking other artistes’ songs during studio sessions. Credit: @iamkingrudy, @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

According to CDO, the practice was an open secret among musicians who were active in the industry at the same time as the duo.

CDO's Claims Against P-Square

Speaking candidly on the podcast, CDO did not hold back. In his words:

"P-Square at the beginning, not the copy-copy that they do. They were sampling people's sound and everything. If P-Square is dey for studio, why you dey record sound, they will steal your song immediately. Everybody in the industry knows now. I am telling you."

He went on to describe a specific method he alleged the duo used, saying they would bring out their phones and secretly record tracks being laid down by other artistes during shared studio sessions.

"If P-Square enters the studio, and person they record, they go use their phone, record, dub your song immediately. Go and check all their songs from the beginning. Na copy copy," he added.

CDO Calls Out Younger Generation

Beyond the accusation itself, CDO expressed frustration that a younger generation of music fans remains unaware of what he described as widely known industry behaviour at the time.

He noted that artists who hustled alongside P-Square during that era have firsthand knowledge of the alleged incidents, contrasting their experience with that of Gen Z fans who may only know P-Square's later, more celebrated work.

P-Square have not publicly responded to CDO's allegations.

Singer makes startling claim about Psquare and songs recorded by other artistes. Credit: @psquareworld

Source: Instagram

Police officer supports Peter Okoye

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback photo put FCT Police Command spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh in the middle of a heated family feud, and Nigerians are not letting it slide.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Adeh took to Facebook to share a decade-old photo of herself with singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, taken at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja back in 2016.

She also included the hashtag 'IbelievePeter.'

Source: Legit.ng