American University of Nigeria courses, admission requirements and how to apply
The American University of Nigeria courses include Accounting, Computer Science, Chemical Engineering, Nursing, and Law. To gain admission into the institution, prospective candidates must meet the O-level and UTME requirements and pass the screening process. Applications for both the undergraduate and graduate programs can be made online.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- American University of Nigeria courses
- What are the requirements to get into American University?
- American University of Nigeria application procedure
- Where is the American University of Nigeria located?
- Does the American University of Nigeria require the JAMB examination?
- Does the American University of Nigeria offer medicine?
Key takeaways
- The American University of Nigeria (AUN)offers 24 undergraduate courses across its various schools, including Law, Engineering, Applied Sciences, Arts, and Business.
- AUN also offers 11 graduate courses in different fields.
- Candidates need a minimum of five credits in SSCE/WASSCE/NECO, including English Language and Mathematics. These credits must have been attained in not more than two sittings.
- Prospective students can apply online through the university's admission portal or submit their applications at the university's offices.
American University of Nigeria courses
The American University of Nigeria (AUN) is a private university offering both undergraduate and graduate courses across six schools. Below are all the courses offered at the university for the 2025/2026 academic year.
Undergraduate programs
American University of Nigeria undergraduate courses are categorised into five schools. Here is a breakdown of the courses offered in the 2025/2026 academic year and their respective faculties.
School of Arts & Sciences
The School of Arts & Sciences seeks to promote academic excellence and holistic transformation for the development of humanity and society. Here are the courses under this faculty.
- Mathematics
- Communication and Multimedia Design
- Economics
- English Language & Literature
- Natural & Environmental Sciences
- Petroleum Chemistry
- Politics & International Studies
School of Business & Entrepreneurship
The School of Business & Entrepreneurship offers five courses, including Business Administration, Accounting, and Finance. Below are all the courses you can pursue under this school.
- Accounting
- Business Administration
- Entrepreneurship & Management
- Finance
- Marketing
School of Law
Students interested in pursuing a career in Law can join the School of Law, which has one course as follows:
- Laws (LLB Hons)
School of Information Technology & Computing
In a rapidly evolving world of information technology, AUN technological and computer courses are crucial in the for developing expertise. Here are the courses you can pursue under the School of Information Technology & Computing.
- Computer Science
- Data Science and Analytics
- Information Systems
School of Engineering
The School of Engineering prepares students to apply scientific principles and systems to solve real-world problems. Some of the courses you can study include Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Software Engineering. Here are all the courses offered by this school.
- Software Engineering
- Telecommunication Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical/Electronics Engineering
School of Basic Medical & Allied Health Sciences
There are two degrees offered under this school as follows:
- Public Health
- Nursing
Graduate programs
In addition to the undergraduate courses, the American University of Nigeria offers graduate courses. Here are all the courses you can choose from at the university.
- Communication and Multimedia Design (M.Sc. /Ph.D.)
- Communication for Social & Behaviour Change (M.Sc.)
- Business Administration (MBA /M.Sc. /M.Phil. /Ph.D.)
- Chemical Engineering (PGD/M.Eng./M.Phil./ Ph.D.)
- Data Science and Analytics (M.Sc.)
- Computer Engineering (PGD/M.Eng./M.Phil./Ph.D.)
- Electrical & Electronics Engineering (PGD/M.Eng./M.Phil./Ph.D.)
- Computer Science (M.Sc. /Ph.D.)
- Information and Communication Science (MICS)
- Information Systems (M.Sc.)
- English Language and Literature (M.A.)
What are the requirements to get into American University?
Like other universities, the American University of Nigeria has set minimum entry requirements for all potential students, both at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
Undergraduate requirements
Below are the application requirements for entry into the undergraduate programs at the American University.
- Potential candidates must have at least a JAMB score of 160 points or the official JAMB cut-off mark set for the year.
- Candidates need to have passed five credits in their high school-leaving exams (SSCE/WAEC/NECO), and these credits must include English Language and Mathematics.
- Results can be combined from a maximum of two different sittings of relevant examinations.
- International students need to show you are ready for university studies by providing official scores from external exams like the SAT, A-Levels, etc. They should also produce their secondary school transcripts.
- Engineering and Technology candidates must get a credit in five subjects in their high school-leaving exam, including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, and Chemistry.
- Students interested in studying Law must also have a credit in English Literature, in addition to all other requirements.
Graduate requirements
The Graduate School offers postgraduate courses. Candidates looking to join the AUN graduate school must have the following minimum requirements.
- Applicants must have a degree from a credited university with an average score of at least a Second Class Lower Division.
- Potential candidates should have at least one year of relevant work experience, preferably mid-level or senior management level.
In addition to the above, candidates must submit the following documents.
- A filled-out application form downloaded from the university's website.
- Graduation certificate showing your grades and confirming they meet the minimum required average.
- The official transcripts from the university you have attended.
- Copies of all your degree certificates.
- Two recommendation letters.
- Proof of application fee payment.
- An updated Curriculum Vitae or resume.
- A personal statement explaining why they want to study at the university.
- A National Youth Service Corps Certificate (NYSC) for Nigerian applicants only.
American University of Nigeria application procedure
The institution of higher learning allows new applicants to complete the online application form or send their completed hard-copy application to the university. Here is a step-by-step application procedure of online application at the university.
1. Visit the university's official website.
2. Navigate to the American University of Nigeria admission portal.
3. Click "Apply Now" in the top right corner of the dashboard.
4. Select whether you want to join an undergraduate program or a graduate program.
5. Fill out the online application form with your details, including your name, contact information, and academic background.
6. Upload all the necessary documents, including academic transcripts, JAMB results, and a valid ID.
7. Pay a non-refundable application fee of ₦10,000 using bank transfer, credit/debit card, or in person at the university's offices.
8. Review all the information and uploaded documents before submitting your application.
9. Continue to check for feedback, which will be sent via the official email address you provided during the application process.
Where is the American University of Nigeria located?
The American University of Nigeria (AUN) is located in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State, Nigeria. Its main campus address is 98 Lamido Zubairu Way, Yola Township Bypass, PMB 2250, Yola, Adamawa State.
Does the American University of Nigeria require the JAMB examination?
The AUN requires all Nigerian applicants to have a JAMB UTME score of 160 points or higher. Additionally, candidates should have five credits in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, from WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, GCE, or IGCSE exams attained in a maximum of two sittings.
Does the American University of Nigeria offer medicine?
The American University of Nigeria does not offer a medicine program. However, its School of Basic Medical & Allied Health Sciences offers programs such as Nursing Science and Public Health.
The American University of Nigeria courses span across its six schools. Potential students must have attained the minimum admission requirements. Applications can be made online through the university portals or offline at the university offices.
