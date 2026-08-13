The New Zealand government has officially listed categories of applicants who are not required to attend a citizenship ceremony

The exemptions apply to certain age groups and individuals with specific conditions, according to official government guidance

Legit.ng learnt that the eligible applicants who qualify for the exemption can still choose to attend a ceremony if they wish to do so

The New Zealand government has confirmed that three categories of applicants can obtain citizenship without swearing the oath or affirmation at a citizenship ceremony, according to official government guidance published on the country's citizenship portal.

Most people going through the naturalisation process in New Zealand are required to attend a citizenship ceremony as part of completing their application.

New Zealand has identified THE GROUPS who may qualify for citizenship without swearing the oath. Photo Credit: Dukai Photographer, Michael Bradley

Source: Getty Images

However, the government has carved out clear exemptions for specific groups who do not need to fulfil this requirement.

Exemptions from New Zealand citizenship ceremony

According to the New Zealand government, the following categories of applicants are not required to attend a citizenship ceremony:

1. Those aged 13 or under.

2. Applicants who are already a citizen by descent.

3. Individuals who are intellectually disabled and cannot understand the oath or affirmation.

The government noted that being exempt does not bar anyone from attending if they choose to. Eligible applicants in any of the three categories may still opt to take part in a ceremony voluntarily.

How the New Zealand citizenship ceremony works

For those who are required to attend, the citizenship ceremony is the final step in becoming a New Zealand citizen through grant. It is at the ceremony that applicants formally take the citizenship oath or affirmation, which marks their official transition to New Zealand citizenship.

The ceremony requirement is a standard part of the application process for most adult applicants, and attendance is compulsory unless an exemption applies.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had named only four countries eligible for a special visa that allows one ot stay in the country indefinitely.

New Zealand citizenship test pass mark

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had mentioned its citizenship test pass mark for applicants.

According to the New Zealand government, the test is expected to be introduced from late 2027.

Anyone who has already submitted a citizenship application, or who applies before the test requirement takes effect, will not be required to sit it.

Source: Legit.ng