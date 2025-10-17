Courses offered at Wigwe University, admission requirements and how to apply

Popular courses offered at Wigwe University include theatre arts, electrical engineering, business administration, computer science, and software engineering. If you plan to enrol, it is essential to know the courses, admission requirements, and application process.

Wigwe University offers a wide range of innovative programs across four colleges.

Wigwe University offers a wide range of courses across its colleges of arts, engineering, management and social sciences, and science and computing .

. Applicants must have at least five credit passes in relevant O-Level subjects , including English Language and Mathematics.

, including English Language and Mathematics. For admission, Wigwe University requires a minimum JAMB score of 170.

Applications are done online through the university's official portal.

What are the courses offered at Wigwe University?

Wigwe University is a private, tuition-based university located in Isiokpo, Rivers State, Nigeria. The university offers various undergraduate programmes that are spread across its four colleges. Here is a list of some courses you can apply to.

College of Arts

The College of Arts at Wigwe University helps students explore creativity through subjects like theatre, fine arts, film, and media. It trains students to express ideas and tell stories using art, design, and communication.

Wigwe University offers programmes such as Theatre Arts, Electrical Engineering and Software Engineering.

Theatre arts

Fine Arts

Film and Media Studies

Communications and Digital Media Studies

Animation and Visual Communication

College of Engineering

The College of Engineering at Wigwe University trains students to design and build modern technology and machines. It offers courses like computer, and mechatronics and electrical engineering.

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Computer Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

College of Management and Social Sciences

The College of Management and Social Sciences teaches students how businesses, economies, and societies work. It offers courses including business administration, accounting and finance.

The College of Management and Social Sciences offers courses including accounting and finance.

Accounting and Data Analytics

Finance

Financial Technology

Social innovation and social Entrepreneurship

Economics

Business Administration

College of Science and Computing

The College of Science and Computing emphasises technology, data analysis, and problem-solving skills. It offers courses such as computer science, software engineering, and data science.

Data Science

Mathematics

Computer Science

Cybersecurity

Software Engineering

Forensic Science

Robotics (Artificial Intelligence)

Information and Communication Technology

Wigwe University has two main admission pathways: through the UTME pathway or via Direct Entry.

Wigwe University admission requirements

Getting admitted to Wigwe University requires meeting certain academic standards based on the program you want to study. The university has two main admission pathways: through the UTME pathway or via the Direct Entry pathway. Below are the main admission requirements for each category.

UTME entry requirements

Candidates must obtain a suitable score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

You need at least five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, and relevant Science subjects (like Physics). These credits must be obtained in no more than two sittings.

Prospective candidates must ensure their qualifying results are uploaded to the JAMB portal.

Candidates must choose Wigwe University as their first choice in the JAMB exam.

Direct Entry requirements

Candidates still need five credit passes in relevant subjects from the Senior School Certificate (SSC), including English Language.

Advanced Level/Diploma/NCE: You can also qualify with:

At least two passes in relevant subjects at the GCE Advanced Level, IJMB, or JUPEB.

A National Diploma (ND) or Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) at a minimum of credit level in a relevant program.

Candidates holding NCE, National Diploma (ND) with a minimum of credit level are eligible for consideration for Direct Entry admission into 200 Level.

Wigwe University scholarship requirements

Based on the Wigwe University Scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements to be considered:

Candidates must have chosen Wigwe University as their first-choice institution.

Must score a minimum of 150 on the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Upload all qualifying O-level results to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal.

Candidates whose O’Level results are being awaited are advised to upload same to JAMB as soon as the results are released.

Be an incoming undergraduate student, as Direct Entry candidates are not eligible.

Candidates who fail to upload their Results to JAMB will not be considered.

Candidates who did not select Wigwe University as their first choice but meet the required cut-off mark can still apply, provided they visit the JAMB website and change their first-choice institution to Wigwe University before the Change of Institution deadline.

Admission requirements for International Students

All international applicants must submit the following documents as part of their admission application:

A-Level results or equivalent qualifications from your home country.

One passport-sized photograph.

Your birth certificate or a court affidavit.

Two letters of recommendation (one academic and one character reference).

A sponsorship letter from the individual or organisation that will be financing your education.

A statement of purpose explaining your motivation for attending Wigwe University.

Proof of English language proficiency if English was not the language of instruction at your previous school.

A formal application letter.

Wigwe University application procedure

Applying to Wigwe University is a straightforward online process that guides you through creating a profile, completing your form, and submitting your application. Below is a step-by-step guide to help you complete the application process.

Wigwe University admission portal application page.

Go to the official Wigwe University website and find the “Admissions” or “Apply Now” section. If you already have an account, enter your email address and log in. If you are a new applicant, click “Create Your Profile.” Sign up on the school’s online application portal by entering your name, email address, and phone number, then create a password. Once your profile is created, you will receive login details to continue your application. After logging in, complete the application form by filling in your personal and academic information. This includes your contact details, chosen course of study, previous school results, and other required background information. Upload the required documents, including copies of your O-Level results (WAEC, NECO, etc.), birth certificate, passport photograph, and JAMB result. If you are applying through Direct Entry, also upload your ND, NCE, or A-Level certificates. Before submitting, review all your details carefully to ensure they are accurate. Pay a ₦10,000 non-refundable application fee to complete your admission process. Payment can be made online through Hydrogen or Paystack, using your debit card, Visa card, bank of your choice, or Opay. Submit your application and print the acknowledgement slip for reference. Once submitted, you will receive a confirmation message or email confirming that your form has been successfully received.

What is the Wigwe University cut-off mark?

As of the 2024/2025 academic session, Wigwe University set its minimum UTME (JAMB) cut-off mark at 170 for admission eligibility.

Does Wigwe University offer medicine and surgery?

As of the 2024/2025 academic session, Wigwe University does not offer medicine and surgery.

What are the medical courses offered at Wigwe University?

The university does not offer any medical courses, since it is a newly established private institution that received its provisional licence in 2023 and is not yet accredited to run a College of Medicine.

Does Wigwe University require JAMB?

The private university requires candidates to take the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for admission into its undergraduate programs.

Who owns Wigwe University?

Wigwe University was founded by the late Herbert Wigwe, the former CEO of Access Bank.

Where is Wigwe University located?

The university is located in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Wigwe University offers a wide range of courses across its four colleges. To apply, you must have a minimum JAMB score, relevant O-level results, and complete the process online on both the JAMB and university portals.

