Lagos State University announced 494 First Class graduates from its first-degree programmes across two academic sessions

The combined 29th and 30th convocation will see 20,604 students graduate, including 3,383 postgraduate students

Aliko Dangote is among distinguished personalities set to receive honorary doctorate degrees at the ceremonies

Ojo, Lagos State - Lagos State University (LASU) will graduate 20,604 students across all programme categories at its combined 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies, covering the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions, with 494 students from first-degree programmes earning First Class honours.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello said 262 students achieved First Class in the 2024/2025 session, while 232 did so in the 2025/2026 session.

LASU celebrates 494 First Class graduates this year. Photo credit: @LASUOfficial

Source: Getty Images

As reported by The Punch, Olatunji-Bello revealed the figures on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at a press conference announcing activities for the event.

Graduation figures by class

A total of 7,621 students finished first-degree programmes in 2024/2025. Of these, 3,155 got Second Class Upper Division, 3,439 got Second Class Lower Division, 622 graduated with Third Class, and 37 earned passes. A further 106 students in MBBS and BDS programmes held unclassified degrees.

For the 2025/2026 session, 8,653 students completed first-degree programmes: 3,545 with Second Class Upper, 4,157 with Second Class Lower, 678 with Third Class, and 31 with passes.

The university will also confer degrees on 3,383 postgraduate students from both sessions, made up of 618 Postgraduate Diploma graduates, 1,508 academic Master's graduates, 900 professional Master's graduates, 238 PhD graduates, and 119 professional doctoral graduates.

Ayilara Lawal Olawale of the Department of Project Management emerged as the best graduating student for 2024/2025, recording a CGPA of 4.96. For 2025/2026, Adebanjo Samuel Oluolamide of the Department of Aerospace Engineering topped his cohort with a CGPA of 4.97, both earning First Class honours.

Ceremonies, honorary degrees and achievements

The convocation will open with pre-convocation activities, including a staff sports competition and the university's first Staff Celebration Day. Engineering and Agricultural Sciences degrees will be conferred on August 17 at the Olatunji Bello Auditorium, Epe Campus.

Graduands from other faculties will receive their degrees on August 18 at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Ojo. Professional and academic doctorate degrees, alongside honorary doctorates, will follow on August 19.

The Senate approved honorary Doctor of Business degrees for Mr Akin Kekere-Ekun, Mrs Harriet-Ann Omobola Adesola, and Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Prof. Olatunji-Bello and Prof. Rafiu Olaoluwa Okuneye will also be elevated to the rank of Distinguished Professor. The Vice-Chancellor described the occasion as historic, noting it would be the last convocation she presides over in that role.

On institutional milestones, she said the National Universities Commission approved 17 new academic programmes for LASU, and the university attracted over 84,000 first-choice UTME applications in 2026, making it the most subscribed university in Nigeria for the second consecutive year.

Two LASU students also won back-to-back N50 million venture capital grants in a national competition with more than 30,000 participants. The university has additionally secured approval for a N3 billion TETFund Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Cyber Sciences, and construction has begun on a 1,500-bed hostel valued at N4 billion.

Source: Legit.ng