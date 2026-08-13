Davido publicly clashed with former Osun Governor Oyetola after the ex-governor shared a video welcoming top APC figures to the state

The singer's blunt response about the upcoming Osun governorship election quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions from fans

Nigerians online were divided over Davido's comment, with some backing him and others questioning his involvement in politics

Davido has taken a swipe at former Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola after the politician shared a post welcoming top All Progressives Congress (APC) heavyweights to the state ahead of the governorship election.

Oyetola had put up a video online celebrating the arrival of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Hope Uzodimma, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Governor Uba Sani and the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, among other party leaders, for a campaign mega rally in Osogbo.

Reactions as Davido fires back at ex-governor Oyetola over APC Osun rally. Photo credit@davido/@adegboyegaoyetola

Source: Instagram

In his post, Oyetola wrote:

"It is a pleasure to welcome the Senate President, His Excellency Godswill Akpabio; Governor Hope Uzodimma; Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Governor Uba Sani; other distinguished Governors, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda; party leaders, stakeholders and other dignitaries to Osun State for the APC Governorship Campaign Mega Rally in Osogbo. As members and supporters of the APC family converge in Osogbo, we look forward to a peaceful, vibrant and successful campaign event."

Davido's sharp response to Oyetola

The music star was not having any of it. Responding directly to the post, Davido dismissed the show of political force entirely, writing: "If you like gather Jesus 12 disciples o ma LULE for the 3rd time !!!"

Davido continues to react to tweets from opposition over Osun election. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The comment was a pointed reference to the APC candidate losing the Osun governorship contest for a third time, suggesting that no amount of political firepower would change the outcome.

Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke, currently serves as the Governor of Osun State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which gives the singer's political commentary added weight in the state.

Here is the X post made by Davido in reaction to ex-governor Oyetola's tweet about APC rally:

Fans react to Davido's comment

The post stirred up plenty of conversation online, with followers split between amusement and criticism.

@sas_deluxe wrote:

"Body dy pepper davido e no even remember say e drop album na election dy baba body"

@my___bbg commented:

"Davido mouth no good."

@Sapphirefluid said:

"If they gather Jesus 12 disciples, your uncle is going home for real."

@mrcharlesND added:

"I remember when you made this statement OBO. E be like your uncle no Rugged's again."

@calebzee12 observed:

"The same jobless youths that u see gathering during apc rally na them go still gather for accord party rally, still gather for pdp own, including ndc and adc confused youths cus tell me wettin I wan gather dey look akpabio and hope for."

@Skwaith questioned:

"You claim to worship Jesus, yet you're proudly telling people that even Jesus can't do anything? Wow. that's a dangerously confused sense of reasoning. Imagine contradicting the very person you claim to worship and still feeling proud of that your dancing uncle with nothing to show as project?"

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Davido had publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng