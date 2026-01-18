Benson Idahosa University courses, requirements and how to apply

Benson Idahosa University offers courses such as accounting, business administration, computer science, law, mass communication, and nursing science. Applicants must have at least five O’Level credits or their equivalent and meet the JAMB cut-off mark of 150. Applications can be submitted through the university’s online admission portal.

Benson Idahosa University offers a wide range of courses in social sciences, law, accounting, and engineering.

Key takeaways

Benson Idahosa University offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programmes across various faculties.

across various faculties. Candidates must have a minimum of five O-Level credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics , in not more than two sittings.

, in not more than two sittings. Applications are completed online through the official Benson Idahosa University admissions portal.

Full list of Benson Idahosa University courses

The undergraduate programmes at Benson Idahosa University span eight faculties. Below are the courses offered under each faculty.

Faculty of Arts & Education

The Faculty of Arts & Education equips students with the knowledge and skills to excel in teaching, arts, and creative fields. Its programmes include:

The Faculty of Arts & Education offers programs such as English Studies and Mathematics Education.

B.A. Christian Religious Studies

B.A. English Studies

B.A. International Studies and Diplomacy

B.A. Agriculture Education

B.A. Computer Science Education

B.A. Mathematics Education

B.A. Economics Education

B.A. Political Science Education

B.A. Business Education with options in Accounting, Marketing, and Office Technology

B.A. (Ed) English Education

B.LIS Library & Information Science

Faculty of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology

The Faculty of Agriculture at Benson Idahosa University equips students with modern farming skills and sustainable agricultural practices. Below are the departments under the Faculty of Agriculture.

B. Agric Animal Science/Livestock Production

B. Agric Agronomy & Environmental Management

B. Agric Agricultural Economics & Extension Services

College of Medicine

The College of Medicine offers comprehensive programmes to equip students with the knowledge and skills for a successful healthcare career. Below are the courses offered under the Faculty of Medicine and the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences.

The College of Medicine offers programs in areas like M.B.B.S. Medicine & Surgery and B.Sc. Physiology.

Faculty of Medicine

M.B.B.S. Medicine And Surgery

B.Sc. Physiology

B.Sc. Anatomy

Faculty of Allied Health Science

The Faculty of Allied Health Sciences offers two degree programmes focused on healthcare and laboratory science. They include:

B.N.Sc Nursing Science

B.MLS Medical Laboratory Science

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering offers programmes focused on the design, development, and application of engineering principles. Courses available include:

B.Eng Electrical/Electronics Engineering

B.Eng Civil Engineering

B.Eng Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law currently has only one department.

L.L.B Law

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science offers programs that foster inquiry, experimentation, and a more profound understanding of the natural world. Here is the list of science courses at Benson Idahosa University.

Benson Idahosa University has 8 faculties, including the Faculty of Science.

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Physics

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Geophysics

B.Sc. Chemistry

Faculty of Social & Management Sciences

The Faculty of Social & Management Sciences offers courses like accounting, business administration, economics, and political science.

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Banking & Finance

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. Sociology & Anthropology

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Studies and Conflict Resolution

Postgraduate courses

Benson Idahosa University provides a wide range of postgraduate programmes through its School of Postgraduate Studies. These include PhD and M. Phil. Degrees, Master's degrees, and Postgraduate Diplomas in various fields. They include:

The BIU offers postgraduate programmes designed to enhance expertise and professional skills.

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Master of Philosophy (M. Phil.)

BIU offers Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Master of Philosophy (M. Phil.) programmes to advance research and academic expertise. The areas of study for these programmes include:

Animal Breeding and Genetics

Agricultural Economics

Biochemistry

Microbiology

Mathematics

Accounting and Finance

Economics

The Master of Science (M.Sc.)

The Master of Science (M.Sc.) programmes at BIU are designed to strengthen advanced knowledge and research skills in various disciplines. Available M.Sc. fields include:

Animal Science/Livestock Production

Agricultural Economics and Extension Services

Agronomy

Biochemistry

Microbiology

Mathematics

Accounting/Finance

Business Administration

Economics

Political Science and Public Administration

Computer Science

Other Master's degree programmes

Benson Idahosa University offers additional Master's degree programmes to help students gain specialised knowledge and professional skills. They are available in the following areas:

BIU offers additional Master's degree programmes such as the Master of Arts in English Language.

Master of Arts in International Studies and Diplomacy

Master of Arts in English Language

Master of Business Administration (Executive M.B.A)

Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Educational Administration and Planning

Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Guidance and Counselling

Master of Public Administration (M.P.A.)

Postgraduate Diploma

Benson Idahosa University offers Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) programmes designed to equip students with practical skills and advanced expertise. The available PGD courses include:

Education

Animal Science/Livestock Production

Agricultural Economics and Extension Services

Agronomy

Microbiology

Computer Science

Public Administration

Banking and Finance

Benson Idahosa University admission requirements

Benson Idahosa University outlines specific admission requirements to ensure all applicants are prepared for their chosen programs. The requirements, detailed below, apply to general eligibility, UTME candidates, and Direct Entry applicants.

Applicants must have at least five credit passes in relevant subjects.

General requirements

All applicants to Benson Idahosa University must meet specific general admission requirements. These include:

Complete and submit the official online application form with accurate information.

Pay the required application fee when submitting the application form.

If offered admission, pay the non-refundable acceptance fee within two weeks.

Academic requirements

Below are the academic requirements for admission into Benson Idahosa University.

Applicants must have at least five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in no more than two sittings.

Literature in English is required for the programs of Law, Mass Communication, English Education, and English Studies.

Government is required for Mass Communication, International Studies and Diplomacy (ISD), Political Science, and Public Administration.

For science and engineering programs, Chemistry, Physics, and one of the following subjects is required: Biology, Computer Science, Further Mathematics, Agriculture, or Geography.

Economics is required for Business Administration, Banking and Finance, Sociology, and Accounting.

Applicants for Medicine must have five credit passes, including Mathematics, English, and all core science subjects, in a single sitting.

UTME requirements

Below are the UTME requirements for admission into BIU.

Applicants must score at least 150 in the JAMB UTME.

Applicants must sit for the JAMB UTME and obtain a minimum score of 150 for general admission.

For regulated programs like Medicine, Law, and Nursing, a minimum JAMB score of 200 is required.

Direct Entry requirements

Have a look at the Direct Entry requirements for admission into Benson Idahosa University.

Candidates must acquire the JAMB Direct Entry form using their A-levels or equivalent qualifications (e.g., JUPEP, IJMB, B.Sc., OND, HND, or NCE).

Admission into departments is determined by the aggregate score indicated on the JAMB Direct Entry form.

Benson Idahosa University application procedure

Benson Idahosa University (BIU) offers a simple and fully online application process for prospective students. Below are the key steps to help you complete your application successfully.

Benson Idahosa University admission portal application page.

Go to the Benson Idahosa University admission portal and create an account. Complete the application form with correct information exactly as it appears on your JAMB record. Make the required application payment online after filling out the form. Upload all necessary documents, including your JAMB slip and O’Level results. Submit your application online once all verification is complete. If you receive an admission offer, pay the non-refundable acceptance fee within the given timeframe.

Is Benson Idahosa University, a private university?

Benson Idahosa University is a private institution situated in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

What is Benson Idahosa University's cut-off mark?

The general JAMB UTME cut-off for most courses is 150, while regulated programs such as Medicine, Law, and Nursing require a minimum score of 200.

What is the cut-off mark for BIU Nursing?

A minimum JAMB UTME score of 200 is required for applicants to the nursing program.

Nursing applicants need a minimum JAMB UTME score of 200.

Does Benson Idahosa University offer Medicine and Surgery?

Benson Idahosa University offers a six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme through its Faculty of Medicine.

Does Benson Idahosa University offer Pharmacy?

According to the university’s official information, Pharmacy is not offered as a programme at Benson Idahosa University.

Benson Idahosa University courses span various academic fields across its eight faculties. Whether you’re applying for a diploma, undergraduate, or postgraduate study, the university provides clear admission requirements and a straightforward application process through its online admission portal.

