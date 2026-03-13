A Nigerian woman has shared a video showing her daily "travel" from Ibadan to her workplace in Victoria Island, Lagos

She showed how she wakes up as early as 4:15 a.m. and board multiple vehicles before finally arriving at her office hours later

The video sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians expressing concern and admiration over the stressful journey she makes every day

A Nigerian woman has sparked conversations online after sharing a video documenting her stressful daily movement from Ibadan to her workplace in Lagos.

In an Instagram video, the woman explained that although she works in Lagos, she lives in Ibadan and travels between the two cities every day.

A lady who works in Lagos and lives in Ibadan shares her journey. Photo credit: i_am_dee01/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The video, captioned “POV: You work in Lagos but live in Ibadan,” showed details of her movement from the morning coupled with the number of transportation vehicles she enters to get to her destination in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Lady travels Ibadan to Lagos for work

According to the woman, her day starts very early. She wakes up at 4:15 a.m. to prepare for the long journey ahead. By 5:25 a.m., she has already arrived at the Iwo Road motor park in Ibadan, where she boards a vehicle heading to Lagos.

Like many Lagos commuters, she encountered heavy traffic along the way when she arrived at the Third mainland Bridge.

A Nigerian woman explains how she travels from Ibadan to Lagos for work daily. Photo credit: i_am_dee01/Instagram

Source: Instagram

"1 hour into 3rd mainland bridge traffic will humble you," she said.

By 9:21 a.m., she arrives at the Eko Hotel roundabout, located near Eko Hotels & Suites, where she boards yet another vehicle for the final part of her commute.

The woman eventually reaches her office at 9:39 a.m. From the time she prepared for her journey to arriving at her workplace was over five hours.

Watch the emotional home-office journey below:

Reactions to Ibadan lady working in Lagos

Her video has since gone viral on social media, with many Nigerians reacting to such way of living. Some of the comments are below.

flomola_chops said:

"My brother too. He works in Lagos and lives in Ibadan. He comes home every weekend and travel back Monday morning. He has been doing this since 2016 but he drives. I pray God will continue to protect him and you too because it’s not easy o."

jay_onair wrote:

"May your labour not be in vain! God bless the work of your hands."

artbyd4 said:

"I almost typed, 'you don't like your life span', but then again, I had a rethink - some don't really have a choice, you know? May God never put us in situations that are bigger than our capacity. Amen."

alex_unusual stated:

"Ah ah!! The salary has to be really worth it cos what?!!"

official_starboybmx commented:

"God will surprise you with something better."

keleccini wrote:

"Your salary has to be at least 3M per month to make this kind of sacrifice every day."

Man shares expenses in Lagos train

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian man who goes to work through train transport has shared the total amount he spends daily.

He walks to the train station, takes a train to Marina for N750, then heads to the bus park, followed by multiple bus rides to reach his destination, with fares ranging from N300 to N400.

Source: Legit.ng