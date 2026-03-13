A lifestyle influencer identified as Folake Ade was reportedly found in a distressed state by a roadside in Lagos shortly after returning from a Qatar trip

A passerby who shared the incident on X said he discovered her behaving unusually and tried to trace her identity through her phone.

A video of Folake sparked concern online, with many calling for help to locate her family and understand what really happened

Concern has grown on social media after a young lifestyle influencer identified as Folake Ade was reportedly found in a distressed state along a roadside in Ikoyi, Lagos, shortly after returning from a luxury trip to Qatar.

The incident came to light after a man known as Mr Macks shared a video on the social media platform X, showing the young woman behaving unusually on the street late at night.

Influencer’s lavish Qatar trip ends in shock after roadside discovery. Credit: @folakeade

Source: Instagram

According to Mr Macks, he encountered the lady shortly after leaving the Lagos Jet Ski Club. In his post, he said the woman appeared distressed and was seen running and dancing along the road.

“Something shocking happened tonight around Ikoyi after leaving the Lagos Jet Ski Club. I saw a lady acting distressed and running/dancing on the street,” he wrote.

Mr Macks explained that he attempted to speak with her and later checked her phone in an effort to find someone who could help identify her or contact her family.

While going through the phone, he reportedly found an Instagram account with the handle Folakeade5, which suggested her name might be Folake Ade.

He also said the woman told him she had just returned from a trip to Qatar.

In an attempt to locate someone close to her, Mr Mack said he reached out to the last contact on her phone, which was reportedly an Uber driver.

The driver allegedly told him he had earlier picked the woman up from the Oriental Hotel Lagos, but he did not have additional information about her identity or family.

Mr Macks added that the lady appeared unstable at the time and appealed to the public to help identify her and contact her relatives.

Watch the clip below:

Video of influencer in distress spurs reactions

The video quickly spread across social media, with many users expressing concern about her well-being. Some called for immediate medical attention for the young woman, while others urged anyone who knows her to come forward and assist.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

keiskwerd said:

"The lack of emergency services in Nigeria would always be a cause of heart break! What do we mean by ‘she is currently around Ikoyi’?!!! The only normal way that should have ended is with the name of the hospital! 😭💔."

bodyglamz said:

"If in a developed country all the police has to do is type her name into the system to get all her data and history . Emergency unit will be called and she will be taken to a hospital . Anyone involved in any way will be questioned . Sadly Nigeria is a 3rd world and isn’t capable of such technology."

violetadips said:

"This is exactly how I was last year after my friend drugged me for ritual purposes but thank God I am alive and well."

dancingnurseola said:

"You “tried” speaking with her and “checked her phone”? Found and contacted the uber driver that “picked her up earlier” from the Oriental Hotel? Found her IG handle while checking her phone? Something just doesn’t add up here…."

stephiny_ugomma said:

"She has been used 😢."

o_y_e_b_a said:

"Hope it’s content please 😩 cause she’s too beautiful."

yemight006 said:

"I know her God sha help her because na only God know wetin happen to her now."

gabriella_akunna said:

"Omg I saw her yesterday there,immediately we came out from jet ski she came to our car,she was just acting weird fr."

miss_chidel said:

"Something is definitely going on with this girl. I hope is not what I’m thinking sha."

