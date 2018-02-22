Global site navigation

Local editions

Lead City University courses, school fees, portal and dress code
Study

Lead City University courses, school fees, portal and dress code

by  Jackline Wangare Adrianna Simwa

Lead City University of Nigeria is one of the most prominent educational institutions in the country that provides quality education. If you intend to join the institution, knowing some of the courses offered, school fees, and more is important.

A group of happy students celebrating graduation
Lead City University offers undergraduate, postgraduate and short courses. Photo: pexels.com, @Karl Rayson, @Lead City University, Ibadan (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Lead City University (LCU) is a private university in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. It was established in 2005. The university aims to provide quality knowledge and training for students.

Lead City University (LCU)

Lead City University is an excellent option for students seeking a quality education in a supportive environment. The university's school motto is "Knowledge for Self-reliance".

The university aims to enhance the progress of tertiary education in Nigeria by providing high-quality access to knowledge and training. It employs innovative and challenging teaching methods to ensure a well-rounded education.

The vision is to become a centre of excellence, a distinctive urban university specializing in social sciences, law, applied sciences, and information and communication technology.

Read also

"85 students will be selected": UK University to Give N17 million scholarship, Nigerians can apply

Lead City University courses and fees

Lead City University offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines. The institution has five faculties they include:

  • Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences
  • Faculty of Communication and Information Science
  • Faculty of Law
  • Faculty of Engineering and Technology
  • Faculty of Social Management Sciences
  • Faculty of Environmental Design & Management

Fees for degree programmes

Below is a list of the available degree programmes and the stipulated fees for newly admitted students only.

NoCourseFee
1Civil Engineering₦850,000
2Mechanical Engineering₦850,000
3Software Engineering₦850,000
4Electrical Electronics Engineering₦850,000
5Computer Engineering₦850,000
6Medicine₦5,500,000
7Wood Product Engineering₦500,000
8Nursing Science₦2,500,000
9Dentistry₦2,500,000
10Physiotherapy₦850,000
11Pharmacy₦2,500,000
12Biochemistry₦500,000
13Law₦3,000,000
14Computer Science with Economics₦850,000
15Computer Science with Electronics₦850,000
16Computer and Information Science₦850,000
17Microbiology₦500,000
18Accounting₦850,000
19Business Administration₦850,000
20Economics₦500,000
21Politics & International Relations₦850,000
22Public Administration₦500,000
23Mass Communication and Media Technology₦850,000
24Public Health₦850,000
25Medical Laboratory Science₦850,000

Read also

“It is not falling”: Nigerians react as Naira exchanges at N1,500/$, Pounds, Euro set new rate

The table below shows the various degree programmes and the stipulated fees for newly admitted students only.

NoCourseFee
1Environment Management and Toxicology₦500,000
2Science Laboratory Technology₦500,000
3Entrepreneurship₦500,000
4Religious Studies₦150,000
5Estate Management₦500,000
6Architecture₦850,000
7Banking and Finance₦500,000
8Criminology and Security Studies₦500,000
9Library and Information Science₦500,000
10Performing Arts and Film Studies₦500,000
11Human Anatomy₦850,000
12Physiology₦850,000
13Chemistry₦300,000
14Physics with Electronics₦500,000
15Biology₦300,000
16Marketing₦500,000
17Psychology₦500,000
18Sociology₦500,000
19Education Biology₦300,000
20Education Chemistry₦300,000
21Education Physics₦300,000
22Education English₦300,000
23Education Mathematics₦300,000
24Computer Science Education₦300,000
25Guidance and Counselling₦300,000

Here is a table with various degree programmes and the stipulated fees for newly admitted students only.

NoCourseFee
1Educational Management₦300,000
2Business Education₦300,000
3Social Studies₦300,000
4Office and Information Management₦300,000
5Human Kinetics and Sport Science₦300,000
6Nutrition and Dietetics₦500,000
7Industrial Relations and Personnel Management₦500,000
8Information Science and Media Studies₦850,000
9Radiography₦850,000
10Health Information Management₦500,000
11Community Health₦500,000
12Environmental Health Science₦500,000
13Information Systems₦850,000
14Information Technology₦850,000
15Forensic Science₦850,000
16Cyber Security₦850,000
17Tourism and Hospitality Management₦500,000
18Social Work₦500,000
19Geology₦500,000
20Urban and Regional Planning₦850,000
21Building₦850,000
22Surveying and Geoinformatics₦850,000
23English and Literary Studies₦500,000
24Creative Arts and Design₦500,000

Read also

Federal govt awards scholarships to 12 university lecturers to pursue PhD programmes in France

Other fees

Apart from the programme fees, students are also required to pay the following:

CategoryFee
Post-UTME form₦2,000
Acceptance fee₦50,000
Departmental fee₦5,000
Development levy₦20,000
Matriculation fee₦2,000

Sandwich programmes

Lead City University offers sandwich programmes. This is a part-time programme specifically for teachers to study in the Faculty of Education. The courses offered here include:

  • Biology Education
  • Chemistry Education
  • Physics Education
  • English Education
  • Mathematics Education
  • Computer Science Education
  • Economics Education
  • Guidance & Counselling
  • Educational Management
  • Physical & Health Education
  • Business Education
  • Social Studies Education

Applicants need to pay an acceptance and other registration fees of ₦62,000. The tuition fees for this programmes is ₦150,000 per session.

Short courses

The institution also offers various short courses such as:

  • Early Childhood Education
  • Healthcare Assistant Programme
  • Diploma in Masonry
  • Network Systems and Administration
  • Certification Programme in Yoruba/English

Postgraduate programmes

Lead City University offers various postgraduate programmes. The fee for the application form is ₦25,000, payable in instalments. The postgraduate programme fees vary depending on the courses and whether you are a new or returning student.

Read also

"Apply now": Nigerian Air Force announces recruitment, releases guidelines

The table below shows Lead City University school fees per semester for new students.

DegreeNumber of semestersFee per semesterTotal fee
Postgraduate Diploma2 semesters₦200,000₦400,000
Master of Arts3 semesters₦350,000₦1,050,000
Master of Science3 semesters₦350,000₦1,050,000
Master of Business Administration3 semesters₦350,000₦1,050,000
Master of Public Health3 semesters₦350,000₦1,050,000
Master of Laws3 semesters₦1,050,000₦1,050,000
Master of Science4 semesters₦400,000₦1,600,000
Master of Science LCU Graduates4 semesters ₦300,000₦1,200,000
M.Sc Intercultural Studies3 semesters₦150,000₦450,000
M.Sc Office Information Management3 semesters₦250,000₦750,000
M.Sc Library and Information Science3 semesters₦250,000₦750,000
Master of Education3 semesters₦250,000₦750,000
Master of Business Administration2 semesters₦800,000₦1,600,000
Master of Public Administration2 semester₦800,000₦1,600,000
Master of Philosophy4 semesters₦350,000₦1,400,000
Master of Philosophy LCU Graduates4 semesters₦250,000₦1,000,000
M.Phil Office Information Management4 semesters₦200,000₦800,000
M.Phil Education4 semesters₦200,000₦800,000
Doctor of Philosophy6 semesters₦350,000₦2,100,000
Doctor of Philosophy LCU Graduates6 semesters₦250,000₦1,500,000
MPhil Ph.D Office Information Management6 semesters₦200,000₦1,200,000
Doctor of Philosophy in Education6 semesters₦200,000₦1,200,000

Read also

WAEC discloses number of candidates that would take maiden WASSCE CBT

The table below shows the returning students' fees per semester.

DegreeFee
Postgraduate Diploma₦100,000
Master of Arts₦250,000
Master of Science₦250,000
Master of Public Admin₦250,000
Master of Public Health₦250,000
Master of Laws₦250,000
M.Sc Library and Information Science₦200,000
Master of Education₦200,000
M.Sc Office Information Management₦200,000
M.Sc Intercultural Studies₦100,000
Master of Philosophy₦250,000
Doctor of Philosophy₦250,000
M.Phil Intercultural Studies₦150,000
M.Phil/PhD Intercultural Studies₦150,000
M.Phil Office Information Management₦200,000
M.Phil/PhD Office Information Management₦200,000
M.Phil Education₦200,000
M.Phil/PhD Education₦200,000
M.Phil Library and Information Science₦200,000
M.Phil/PhD Library and Information Science₦200,000

Lead City University portal

The Lead City University portal is the main online access point for students, faculty, and staff. It provides a variety of services, including:

  • Students can register for courses, pay fees, and view their academic records.
  • Various faculties can upload course materials that are accessible to all students.
  • The portal is used for communication purposes and announcements from the administration.

Read also

Full list of sectors that allegedly received $347bn forex allocation from CBN as EFCC begins probe

How to log in to the Lead City University student portal

Lead City University photos
Lead City University student portal. Photo: portal.lcu.edu.ng
Source: UGC

The process of logging in to the student portal is straightforward.

  1. Visit the official student portal.
  2. Enter your username and password to log in.
  3. Then click "Login".

Lead City University dress code

The University expects all students to be decently and corporately dressed and have their identity cards and university-branded lapel pins on campus. Some of the rules on dress code are:

  • All female students must adhere to a corporate dress code, which entails wearing a smart skirt suit or dress paired with a blouse.
  • Footwear should consist of neat, covered shoes or sandals.
  • Dresses are expected to be of knee length.
  • Strapless blouses and scarves are prohibited in lecture halls and university environments.
  • Male students are expected to wear ties for official ceremonies and daily activities during school hours.
  • Long-sleeved shirts must be worn with sleeves well-buttoned or folded as desired.
  • Additionally, male students are advised to maintain well-cut and regularly combed hair.

Read also

Hope for Nigeria as naira gains nearly N200, FG pumps in more FX to meet 2024 economic plans

Note: Students can earn additional credits each semester based on their compliance with the dress code.

What is the school fees of Lead City University?

The university's school fees vary depending on the programme a student is pursuing. The average fee ranges from ₦150k to ₦5 million.

Where is Lead City University located?

Lead City University is located in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

How much does Lead City hostel cost?

The cost of Lead City hostel varies depending on room type and facilities. You can reach out to the institution for current rates.

Can you enter Lead City without JAMB?

JAMB is required for most programs at Lead City, with the exception of the sandwich program.

Does Lead City University offer medicine?

The institution provides a degree-level program in general medicine. The prescribed fee for new students is ₦5,500,000.

Are phones allowed in Lead City University?

Read also

FG, Coursera open application link to free IT training for Nigerians

Using phones in designated areas is allowed at Lead City University, but restrictions may apply in some places.

Lead City University is one of the most popular private universities in Nigeria. The institution offers a wide range of programmes for students. Their fees are also affordable. If you are considering enrollment, feel free to reach out to them or visit the campus for additional information.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Benue State University. This state-owned university offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

The institution was founded in 1992 and is accredited by the National Universities Commission. Find out all you need about their available courses, cut-off marks and tuition fees.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel