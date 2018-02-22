Lead City University courses, school fees, portal and dress code

Lead City University of Nigeria is one of the most prominent educational institutions in the country that provides quality education. If you intend to join the institution, knowing some of the courses offered, school fees, and more is important.

Lead City University offers undergraduate, postgraduate and short courses. Photo: pexels.com, @Karl Rayson, @Lead City University, Ibadan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lead City University (LCU) is a private university in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. It was established in 2005. The university aims to provide quality knowledge and training for students.

Lead City University (LCU)

Lead City University is an excellent option for students seeking a quality education in a supportive environment. The university's school motto is "Knowledge for Self-reliance".

The university aims to enhance the progress of tertiary education in Nigeria by providing high-quality access to knowledge and training. It employs innovative and challenging teaching methods to ensure a well-rounded education.

The vision is to become a centre of excellence, a distinctive urban university specializing in social sciences, law, applied sciences, and information and communication technology.

Lead City University courses and fees

Lead City University offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines. The institution has five faculties they include:

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

Faculty of Communication and Information Science

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

Faculty of Social Management Sciences

Faculty of Environmental Design & Management

Fees for degree programmes

Below is a list of the available degree programmes and the stipulated fees for newly admitted students only.

No Course Fee 1 Civil Engineering ₦850,000 2 Mechanical Engineering ₦850,000 3 Software Engineering ₦850,000 4 Electrical Electronics Engineering ₦850,000 5 Computer Engineering ₦850,000 6 Medicine ₦5,500,000 7 Wood Product Engineering ₦500,000 8 Nursing Science ₦2,500,000 9 Dentistry ₦2,500,000 10 Physiotherapy ₦850,000 11 Pharmacy ₦2,500,000 12 Biochemistry ₦500,000 13 Law ₦3,000,000 14 Computer Science with Economics ₦850,000 15 Computer Science with Electronics ₦850,000 16 Computer and Information Science ₦850,000 17 Microbiology ₦500,000 18 Accounting ₦850,000 19 Business Administration ₦850,000 20 Economics ₦500,000 21 Politics & International Relations ₦850,000 22 Public Administration ₦500,000 23 Mass Communication and Media Technology ₦850,000 24 Public Health ₦850,000 25 Medical Laboratory Science ₦850,000

The table below shows the various degree programmes and the stipulated fees for newly admitted students only.

No Course Fee 1 Environment Management and Toxicology ₦500,000 2 Science Laboratory Technology ₦500,000 3 Entrepreneurship ₦500,000 4 Religious Studies ₦150,000 5 Estate Management ₦500,000 6 Architecture ₦850,000 7 Banking and Finance ₦500,000 8 Criminology and Security Studies ₦500,000 9 Library and Information Science ₦500,000 10 Performing Arts and Film Studies ₦500,000 11 Human Anatomy ₦850,000 12 Physiology ₦850,000 13 Chemistry ₦300,000 14 Physics with Electronics ₦500,000 15 Biology ₦300,000 16 Marketing ₦500,000 17 Psychology ₦500,000 18 Sociology ₦500,000 19 Education Biology ₦300,000 20 Education Chemistry ₦300,000 21 Education Physics ₦300,000 22 Education English ₦300,000 23 Education Mathematics ₦300,000 24 Computer Science Education ₦300,000 25 Guidance and Counselling ₦300,000

Here is a table with various degree programmes and the stipulated fees for newly admitted students only.

No Course Fee 1 Educational Management ₦300,000 2 Business Education ₦300,000 3 Social Studies ₦300,000 4 Office and Information Management ₦300,000 5 Human Kinetics and Sport Science ₦300,000 6 Nutrition and Dietetics ₦500,000 7 Industrial Relations and Personnel Management ₦500,000 8 Information Science and Media Studies ₦850,000 9 Radiography ₦850,000 10 Health Information Management ₦500,000 11 Community Health ₦500,000 12 Environmental Health Science ₦500,000 13 Information Systems ₦850,000 14 Information Technology ₦850,000 15 Forensic Science ₦850,000 16 Cyber Security ₦850,000 17 Tourism and Hospitality Management ₦500,000 18 Social Work ₦500,000 19 Geology ₦500,000 20 Urban and Regional Planning ₦850,000 21 Building ₦850,000 22 Surveying and Geoinformatics ₦850,000 23 English and Literary Studies ₦500,000 24 Creative Arts and Design ₦500,000

Other fees

Apart from the programme fees, students are also required to pay the following:

Category Fee Post-UTME form ₦2,000 Acceptance fee ₦50,000 Departmental fee ₦5,000 Development levy ₦20,000 Matriculation fee ₦2,000

Sandwich programmes

Lead City University offers sandwich programmes. This is a part-time programme specifically for teachers to study in the Faculty of Education. The courses offered here include:

Biology Education

Chemistry Education

Physics Education

English Education

Mathematics Education

Computer Science Education

Economics Education

Guidance & Counselling

Educational Management

Physical & Health Education

Business Education

Social Studies Education

Applicants need to pay an acceptance and other registration fees of ₦62,000. The tuition fees for this programmes is ₦150,000 per session.

Short courses

The institution also offers various short courses such as:

Early Childhood Education

Healthcare Assistant Programme

Diploma in Masonry

Network Systems and Administration

Certification Programme in Yoruba/English

Postgraduate programmes

Lead City University offers various postgraduate programmes. The fee for the application form is ₦25,000, payable in instalments. The postgraduate programme fees vary depending on the courses and whether you are a new or returning student.

The table below shows Lead City University school fees per semester for new students.

Degree Number of semesters Fee per semester Total fee Postgraduate Diploma 2 semesters ₦200,000 ₦400,000 Master of Arts 3 semesters ₦350,000 ₦1,050,000 Master of Science 3 semesters ₦350,000 ₦1,050,000 Master of Business Administration 3 semesters ₦350,000 ₦1,050,000 Master of Public Health 3 semesters ₦350,000 ₦1,050,000 Master of Laws 3 semesters ₦1,050,000 ₦1,050,000 Master of Science 4 semesters ₦400,000 ₦1,600,000 Master of Science LCU Graduates 4 semesters ₦300,000 ₦1,200,000 M.Sc Intercultural Studies 3 semesters ₦150,000 ₦450,000 M.Sc Office Information Management 3 semesters ₦250,000 ₦750,000 M.Sc Library and Information Science 3 semesters ₦250,000 ₦750,000 Master of Education 3 semesters ₦250,000 ₦750,000 Master of Business Administration 2 semesters ₦800,000 ₦1,600,000 Master of Public Administration 2 semester ₦800,000 ₦1,600,000 Master of Philosophy 4 semesters ₦350,000 ₦1,400,000 Master of Philosophy LCU Graduates 4 semesters ₦250,000 ₦1,000,000 M.Phil Office Information Management 4 semesters ₦200,000 ₦800,000 M.Phil Education 4 semesters ₦200,000 ₦800,000 Doctor of Philosophy 6 semesters ₦350,000 ₦2,100,000 Doctor of Philosophy LCU Graduates 6 semesters ₦250,000 ₦1,500,000 MPhil Ph.D Office Information Management 6 semesters ₦200,000 ₦1,200,000 Doctor of Philosophy in Education 6 semesters ₦200,000 ₦1,200,000

The table below shows the returning students' fees per semester.

Degree Fee Postgraduate Diploma ₦100,000 Master of Arts ₦250,000 Master of Science ₦250,000 Master of Public Admin ₦250,000 Master of Public Health ₦250,000 Master of Laws ₦250,000 M.Sc Library and Information Science ₦200,000 Master of Education ₦200,000 M.Sc Office Information Management ₦200,000 M.Sc Intercultural Studies ₦100,000 Master of Philosophy ₦250,000 Doctor of Philosophy ₦250,000 M.Phil Intercultural Studies ₦150,000 M.Phil/PhD Intercultural Studies ₦150,000 M.Phil Office Information Management ₦200,000 M.Phil/PhD Office Information Management ₦200,000 M.Phil Education ₦200,000 M.Phil/PhD Education ₦200,000 M.Phil Library and Information Science ₦200,000 M.Phil/PhD Library and Information Science ₦200,000

Lead City University portal

The Lead City University portal is the main online access point for students, faculty, and staff. It provides a variety of services, including:

Students can register for courses, pay fees, and view their academic records.

Various faculties can upload course materials that are accessible to all students.

The portal is used for communication purposes and announcements from the administration.

How to log in to the Lead City University student portal

Lead City University student portal. Photo: portal.lcu.edu.ng

Source: UGC

The process of logging in to the student portal is straightforward.

Visit the official student portal. Enter your username and password to log in. Then click "Login".

Lead City University dress code

The University expects all students to be decently and corporately dressed and have their identity cards and university-branded lapel pins on campus. Some of the rules on dress code are:

All female students must adhere to a corporate dress code, which entails wearing a smart skirt suit or dress paired with a blouse.

Footwear should consist of neat, covered shoes or sandals.

Dresses are expected to be of knee length.

Strapless blouses and scarves are prohibited in lecture halls and university environments.

Male students are expected to wear ties for official ceremonies and daily activities during school hours.

Long-sleeved shirts must be worn with sleeves well-buttoned or folded as desired.

Additionally, male students are advised to maintain well-cut and regularly combed hair.

Note: Students can earn additional credits each semester based on their compliance with the dress code.

What is the school fees of Lead City University?

The university's school fees vary depending on the programme a student is pursuing. The average fee ranges from ₦150k to ₦5 million.

Where is Lead City University located?

Lead City University is located in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

How much does Lead City hostel cost?

The cost of Lead City hostel varies depending on room type and facilities. You can reach out to the institution for current rates.

Can you enter Lead City without JAMB?

JAMB is required for most programs at Lead City, with the exception of the sandwich program.

Does Lead City University offer medicine?

The institution provides a degree-level program in general medicine. The prescribed fee for new students is ₦5,500,000.

Are phones allowed in Lead City University?

Using phones in designated areas is allowed at Lead City University, but restrictions may apply in some places.

Lead City University is one of the most popular private universities in Nigeria. The institution offers a wide range of programmes for students. Their fees are also affordable. If you are considering enrollment, feel free to reach out to them or visit the campus for additional information.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Benue State University. This state-owned university offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

The institution was founded in 1992 and is accredited by the National Universities Commission. Find out all you need about their available courses, cut-off marks and tuition fees.

Source: Legit.ng