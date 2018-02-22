Lead City University courses, school fees, portal and dress code
Lead City University of Nigeria is one of the most prominent educational institutions in the country that provides quality education. If you intend to join the institution, knowing some of the courses offered, school fees, and more is important.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Lead City University (LCU)
- What is the school fees of Lead City University?
- Where is Lead City University located?
- How much does Lead City hostel cost?
- Can you enter Lead City without JAMB?
- Does Lead City University offer medicine?
- Are phones allowed in Lead City University?
Lead City University (LCU) is a private university in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. It was established in 2005. The university aims to provide quality knowledge and training for students.
Lead City University (LCU)
Lead City University is an excellent option for students seeking a quality education in a supportive environment. The university's school motto is "Knowledge for Self-reliance".
The university aims to enhance the progress of tertiary education in Nigeria by providing high-quality access to knowledge and training. It employs innovative and challenging teaching methods to ensure a well-rounded education.
The vision is to become a centre of excellence, a distinctive urban university specializing in social sciences, law, applied sciences, and information and communication technology.
Lead City University courses and fees
Lead City University offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines. The institution has five faculties they include:
- Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences
- Faculty of Communication and Information Science
- Faculty of Law
- Faculty of Engineering and Technology
- Faculty of Social Management Sciences
- Faculty of Environmental Design & Management
Fees for degree programmes
Below is a list of the available degree programmes and the stipulated fees for newly admitted students only.
|No
|Course
|Fee
|1
|Civil Engineering
|₦850,000
|2
|Mechanical Engineering
|₦850,000
|3
|Software Engineering
|₦850,000
|4
|Electrical Electronics Engineering
|₦850,000
|5
|Computer Engineering
|₦850,000
|6
|Medicine
|₦5,500,000
|7
|Wood Product Engineering
|₦500,000
|8
|Nursing Science
|₦2,500,000
|9
|Dentistry
|₦2,500,000
|10
|Physiotherapy
|₦850,000
|11
|Pharmacy
|₦2,500,000
|12
|Biochemistry
|₦500,000
|13
|Law
|₦3,000,000
|14
|Computer Science with Economics
|₦850,000
|15
|Computer Science with Electronics
|₦850,000
|16
|Computer and Information Science
|₦850,000
|17
|Microbiology
|₦500,000
|18
|Accounting
|₦850,000
|19
|Business Administration
|₦850,000
|20
|Economics
|₦500,000
|21
|Politics & International Relations
|₦850,000
|22
|Public Administration
|₦500,000
|23
|Mass Communication and Media Technology
|₦850,000
|24
|Public Health
|₦850,000
|25
|Medical Laboratory Science
|₦850,000
The table below shows the various degree programmes and the stipulated fees for newly admitted students only.
|No
|Course
|Fee
|1
|Environment Management and Toxicology
|₦500,000
|2
|Science Laboratory Technology
|₦500,000
|3
|Entrepreneurship
|₦500,000
|4
|Religious Studies
|₦150,000
|5
|Estate Management
|₦500,000
|6
|Architecture
|₦850,000
|7
|Banking and Finance
|₦500,000
|8
|Criminology and Security Studies
|₦500,000
|9
|Library and Information Science
|₦500,000
|10
|Performing Arts and Film Studies
|₦500,000
|11
|Human Anatomy
|₦850,000
|12
|Physiology
|₦850,000
|13
|Chemistry
|₦300,000
|14
|Physics with Electronics
|₦500,000
|15
|Biology
|₦300,000
|16
|Marketing
|₦500,000
|17
|Psychology
|₦500,000
|18
|Sociology
|₦500,000
|19
|Education Biology
|₦300,000
|20
|Education Chemistry
|₦300,000
|21
|Education Physics
|₦300,000
|22
|Education English
|₦300,000
|23
|Education Mathematics
|₦300,000
|24
|Computer Science Education
|₦300,000
|25
|Guidance and Counselling
|₦300,000
Here is a table with various degree programmes and the stipulated fees for newly admitted students only.
|No
|Course
|Fee
|1
|Educational Management
|₦300,000
|2
|Business Education
|₦300,000
|3
|Social Studies
|₦300,000
|4
|Office and Information Management
|₦300,000
|5
|Human Kinetics and Sport Science
|₦300,000
|6
|Nutrition and Dietetics
|₦500,000
|7
|Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
|₦500,000
|8
|Information Science and Media Studies
|₦850,000
|9
|Radiography
|₦850,000
|10
|Health Information Management
|₦500,000
|11
|Community Health
|₦500,000
|12
|Environmental Health Science
|₦500,000
|13
|Information Systems
|₦850,000
|14
|Information Technology
|₦850,000
|15
|Forensic Science
|₦850,000
|16
|Cyber Security
|₦850,000
|17
|Tourism and Hospitality Management
|₦500,000
|18
|Social Work
|₦500,000
|19
|Geology
|₦500,000
|20
|Urban and Regional Planning
|₦850,000
|21
|Building
|₦850,000
|22
|Surveying and Geoinformatics
|₦850,000
|23
|English and Literary Studies
|₦500,000
|24
|Creative Arts and Design
|₦500,000
Other fees
Apart from the programme fees, students are also required to pay the following:
|Category
|Fee
|Post-UTME form
|₦2,000
|Acceptance fee
|₦50,000
|Departmental fee
|₦5,000
|Development levy
|₦20,000
|Matriculation fee
|₦2,000
Sandwich programmes
Lead City University offers sandwich programmes. This is a part-time programme specifically for teachers to study in the Faculty of Education. The courses offered here include:
- Biology Education
- Chemistry Education
- Physics Education
- English Education
- Mathematics Education
- Computer Science Education
- Economics Education
- Guidance & Counselling
- Educational Management
- Physical & Health Education
- Business Education
- Social Studies Education
Applicants need to pay an acceptance and other registration fees of ₦62,000. The tuition fees for this programmes is ₦150,000 per session.
Short courses
The institution also offers various short courses such as:
- Early Childhood Education
- Healthcare Assistant Programme
- Diploma in Masonry
- Network Systems and Administration
- Certification Programme in Yoruba/English
Postgraduate programmes
Lead City University offers various postgraduate programmes. The fee for the application form is ₦25,000, payable in instalments. The postgraduate programme fees vary depending on the courses and whether you are a new or returning student.
The table below shows Lead City University school fees per semester for new students.
|Degree
|Number of semesters
|Fee per semester
|Total fee
|Postgraduate Diploma
|2 semesters
|₦200,000
|₦400,000
|Master of Arts
|3 semesters
|₦350,000
|₦1,050,000
|Master of Science
|3 semesters
|₦350,000
|₦1,050,000
|Master of Business Administration
|3 semesters
|₦350,000
|₦1,050,000
|Master of Public Health
|3 semesters
|₦350,000
|₦1,050,000
|Master of Laws
|3 semesters
|₦1,050,000
|₦1,050,000
|Master of Science
|4 semesters
|₦400,000
|₦1,600,000
|Master of Science LCU Graduates
|4 semesters
|₦300,000
|₦1,200,000
|M.Sc Intercultural Studies
|3 semesters
|₦150,000
|₦450,000
|M.Sc Office Information Management
|3 semesters
|₦250,000
|₦750,000
|M.Sc Library and Information Science
|3 semesters
|₦250,000
|₦750,000
|Master of Education
|3 semesters
|₦250,000
|₦750,000
|Master of Business Administration
|2 semesters
|₦800,000
|₦1,600,000
|Master of Public Administration
|2 semester
|₦800,000
|₦1,600,000
|Master of Philosophy
|4 semesters
|₦350,000
|₦1,400,000
|Master of Philosophy LCU Graduates
|4 semesters
|₦250,000
|₦1,000,000
|M.Phil Office Information Management
|4 semesters
|₦200,000
|₦800,000
|M.Phil Education
|4 semesters
|₦200,000
|₦800,000
|Doctor of Philosophy
|6 semesters
|₦350,000
|₦2,100,000
|Doctor of Philosophy LCU Graduates
|6 semesters
|₦250,000
|₦1,500,000
|MPhil Ph.D Office Information Management
|6 semesters
|₦200,000
|₦1,200,000
|Doctor of Philosophy in Education
|6 semesters
|₦200,000
|₦1,200,000
The table below shows the returning students' fees per semester.
|Degree
|Fee
|Postgraduate Diploma
|₦100,000
|Master of Arts
|₦250,000
|Master of Science
|₦250,000
|Master of Public Admin
|₦250,000
|Master of Public Health
|₦250,000
|Master of Laws
|₦250,000
|M.Sc Library and Information Science
|₦200,000
|Master of Education
|₦200,000
|M.Sc Office Information Management
|₦200,000
|M.Sc Intercultural Studies
|₦100,000
|Master of Philosophy
|₦250,000
|Doctor of Philosophy
|₦250,000
|M.Phil Intercultural Studies
|₦150,000
|M.Phil/PhD Intercultural Studies
|₦150,000
|M.Phil Office Information Management
|₦200,000
|M.Phil/PhD Office Information Management
|₦200,000
|M.Phil Education
|₦200,000
|M.Phil/PhD Education
|₦200,000
|M.Phil Library and Information Science
|₦200,000
|M.Phil/PhD Library and Information Science
|₦200,000
Lead City University portal
The Lead City University portal is the main online access point for students, faculty, and staff. It provides a variety of services, including:
- Students can register for courses, pay fees, and view their academic records.
- Various faculties can upload course materials that are accessible to all students.
- The portal is used for communication purposes and announcements from the administration.
How to log in to the Lead City University student portal
The process of logging in to the student portal is straightforward.
- Visit the official student portal.
- Enter your username and password to log in.
- Then click "Login".
Lead City University dress code
The University expects all students to be decently and corporately dressed and have their identity cards and university-branded lapel pins on campus. Some of the rules on dress code are:
- All female students must adhere to a corporate dress code, which entails wearing a smart skirt suit or dress paired with a blouse.
- Footwear should consist of neat, covered shoes or sandals.
- Dresses are expected to be of knee length.
- Strapless blouses and scarves are prohibited in lecture halls and university environments.
- Male students are expected to wear ties for official ceremonies and daily activities during school hours.
- Long-sleeved shirts must be worn with sleeves well-buttoned or folded as desired.
- Additionally, male students are advised to maintain well-cut and regularly combed hair.
Note: Students can earn additional credits each semester based on their compliance with the dress code.
What is the school fees of Lead City University?
The university's school fees vary depending on the programme a student is pursuing. The average fee ranges from ₦150k to ₦5 million.
Where is Lead City University located?
Lead City University is located in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.
How much does Lead City hostel cost?
The cost of Lead City hostel varies depending on room type and facilities. You can reach out to the institution for current rates.
Can you enter Lead City without JAMB?
JAMB is required for most programs at Lead City, with the exception of the sandwich program.
Does Lead City University offer medicine?
The institution provides a degree-level program in general medicine. The prescribed fee for new students is ₦5,500,000.
Are phones allowed in Lead City University?
Using phones in designated areas is allowed at Lead City University, but restrictions may apply in some places.
Lead City University is one of the most popular private universities in Nigeria. The institution offers a wide range of programmes for students. Their fees are also affordable. If you are considering enrollment, feel free to reach out to them or visit the campus for additional information.
