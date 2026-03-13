A young engineering graduate who bagged a first class shared his experience while writing a scholarship aptitude test

He shared why he applied for the NNPCL/TotalEnergies scholarship and what he observed about the questions in the test

His post caught people's attention on LinkedIn, as he also shared an update on his tech journey after bagging an engineering degree

A first-class civil engineering graduate, Chibueze Igiligi, shared his experience while writing a scholarship test.

He applied for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC-L)/Total Energies International Scholarship.

Engineering graduate shares NNPC scholarship test experience

On his LinkedIn page, Chibueze Igiligi shared what he observed about the kind of questions that were asked.

Sharing his experience, Chibueze wrote in his LinkedIn post:

“I took a scholarship test today. I probably didn't pass. But here's why I'm still grateful. A few weeks ago, while navigating my transition from Civil Engineering to Tech, I came across the NNPC/TotalEnergies International Scholarship.

"I thought: "Why not try?" Fast forward to today... I sat for the aptitude test. And honestly? I don't think I did well.

"But here's what matters more to me: I was shortlisted out of thousands of applicants, I showed up, I gave it my best, even when the questions were tough, And I learned what areas I need to strengthen.

"Rejection (or poor performance) isn't failure—it's feedback.

"Now, back to what truly excites me: building. This past week, despite everything, I stayed consistent with my 90-day AI/ML journey: Day 1: Built a simple script to collect and print user info.

"Day 2: Built a script that formats user names with proper casing, character count, and word count. Day 3: Built engineering calculator that calculates area, volume, etc and converts meter to feet and vise versa.

Day 4: Built an interactive shopping list with add, remove, view and sort. Day 5: Built student grades tracker with dictionary operations. All projects are live on GitHub: 🔗 https://lnkd.in/eeR-2KUm.

"The scholarship test was a detour. The destination is still AI/ML, data, and building things that matter. If you're also juggling multiple paths—keep going. We're not behind. We're just collecting experiences. Let's build."

Reactions trail graduate's NNPC scholarship test experience

Francis Nenye said:

"You will get there, keep showing up."

Chioma Edith said:

"Great mind!! Failure is also a feedback, you'll surely get there soon."

Graduate shares how she got 5 scholarships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan student, Fathia Raji, who graduated with a first class in Mathematics shared how she got 5 scholarships in school.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the scholar shared tips she used in getting the scholarships and mistakes that made her get over 50 rejections.

