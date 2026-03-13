Nigerian comedian Mr Jollof has sparked outrage online after sharing a video claiming he enjoys a better electricity supply since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration began

The comedian told critics to ask their state governors about power issues, insisting that states now have the right to generate and supply their own electricity independently

His claims came amid widespread power outages and fluctuations across Nigeria, with some areas experiencing protests over electricity failures in recent days

Nigerian comedian Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof, has faced heavy backlash after claiming he has enjoyed steady electricity since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office.

The entertainer made the statement in a video posted on his Instagram page, sparking heated reactions online at a time when many Nigerians have been lamenting power cuts and outages across the country.

Nigerian comedian Mr Jollof faces backlash after claiming he enjoys a constant electricity supply since President Tinubu assumed office. Photo: mr.jollof_/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

In the video, Mr Jollof explained that he was only sharing his personal experience and not dismissing the struggles of others.

He stated that while some Nigerians are facing poor electricity supply, his own area has witnessed significant improvement under the current administration.

“I have the right, the fundamental human right to actually share what I’m experiencing. Same way, you have the fundamental human right to air your own view,” he said.

The comedian went further to state that his electricity supply has improved by about 85 percent under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu compared to the previous administration.

He noted that he no longer needed to buy an inverter because power in his area had become more reliable.

"I want to share a video of how we got to get constant electricity during the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The electricity supply we will get now is far better than the previous administration."

“When this administration come, I did get the as in it is 85% better than it was before. I don’t need inverter anymore,” he added.

Mr Jollof tells Nigerians to question their governors over power issues as he insists his area receives steady electricity under Tinubu. Photo: mr.jollof_/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

The comedian also told Nigerians that the Tinubu administration has allowed states to generate and supply their own electricity independently.

He urged those experiencing power issues to question their state governors and commissioners of power and energy.

"Go ask your governor or your commissioner of power and energy, why you're not getting light," he stated.

His remarks quickly drew criticism from Nigerians online, many of whom accused him of defending the government despite widespread complaints of poor electricity.

The timing of his video also caused anger, as several communities have recently staged protests over an unstable power supply.

Watch the full video below:

Nigerians react to Mr Jollof's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ThatReply_Guy said:

"Na now I know say this guy no get sense. VDM no beat am well. Age is not wisdom."

@damkem8485 commented:

"It depends on your plan. I use band A and I can say the same thing. If there's no rain, the light could stay for three days without blinking and when they eventually take it, they would bring it back in few minutes. So individual should speak for himself."

@OgaDeeno wrote:

"Some f00ls has sold their conscience because of crumbs, that even a single shame they don't have anymore."

@mrviconochie reacted:

"It's clear that you are a very wicked Nigerian.....so because you have electricity within your area.... automatically every Nigerian does....???? You are such a self-centered human being......no wonder they call you stomach infrastructure."

@mercurial_oyaka said:

"This guy is just a dishonest person. It's a shame."

@ayatuthecomedian113 commented:

"Mumu man you should be ashamed of your self."

Mr Jollof defends the Tinubu administration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Jollof defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and criticised Nigerians questioning his performance.

The comedian listed several achievements, including subsidy removal, local government autonomy, increased state allocations, and a student loan scheme.

He also highlighted that no ASUU strikes have occurred under Tinubu's presidency, pointing to fuel supply stability and improved security as visible changes.

Source: Legit.ng