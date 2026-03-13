Tonto Dikeh has shared some of the lessons she has learned in life amid the lawsuit filed against her for conducting a deliverance on a schoolgirl

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she noted that she has made costly and painful mistakes in her life

Fans agreed with her after hearing some of the lessons she shared, with many also sharing their own experiences

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shared lessons she learned from her mistakes in life. The movie star recently faced a lawsuit over a deliverance session she conducted at a school involving a student.

In her video, she noted that the mistakes she made were painful and costly, but God used them to shape her into a voice that speaks the truth.

Tonto Dikeh shares one key lesson

Sharing one of the seven lessons, the fiery evangelist noted that people should stop revealing their destiny helpers to others. According to her, her father used to tell her to “close her mouth when eating,” meaning she should not let people know where her blessings are coming from.

Tonto Dikeh shares more lessons with fans

She added that fans should not disclose what God has planned for them or share the prophecies given to them. According to her, doing so can make others jealous and hinder the blessings in the future.

The movie star also stated that it is unwise to reveal one’s net worth to the public. She advised people to cover the blessings God has given them and not expose them for the world to see.

Explaining her reason, Tonto Dikeh noted that exposing blessings attracts envy and the spirit of jealousy from others. She also warned that some people have entitlement spirits.

Here is Tonto Dikeh’s Instagram video below:

Fans praise Tonto Dikeh over video

Reacting to the video, many fans praised her and shared the lessons they have learned in life as well. Those who could relate to what she said shared their experiences with her. Here are the comments below:

@blesseth23 wrote:

"Noted, pretty Ada El-Roi, That was my greatest mistake then, I wouldn't try it again."

@magnusedward5 commented:

"This is the best advice I have gotten in a long time. It really sunk in. Especially number 3. Thank you so much, and may the Lord continue to bless you spiritually.'

@geleby_chide shared:

"Number 2 is so important. Thank God for your life ma,I can imagine how many souls have been won through your life. Thank you Jesus."

@empressnjamah wrote:

"Louder, thanks for the teaching."

@brightlyshasha reacted:

"God's favorite, em carry gvn we carry God El roi."

@chy_teresa stated:

"My love for you no be today o.... Tonto love keep keeping up with this wisdom from above."

