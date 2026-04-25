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Victor Osimhen: Real Madrid Among 5 Top Clubs Sending Scouts to Watch Nigerian Striker vs Fenerbahce
Football

Victor Osimhen: Real Madrid Among 5 Top Clubs Sending Scouts to Watch Nigerian Striker vs Fenerbahce

by  Chukwu Ikechukwu
3 min read
  • Real Madrid, Arsenal, and three other European clubs are sending scouts to monitor Victor Osimhen
  • The Nigerian striker is attracting all the attention ahead of the Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce
  • The Turkish FA has cleared Osimhen to play the fixture despite controversy over the striker’s protective arm gear

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Victor Osimhen will once again take centre stage in European football as scouts from top clubs, including Real Madrid and Arsenal, descend on Rams Park for the explosive Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

The highly anticipated clash is not just about local bragging rights, it could shape the Süper Lig title race and potentially determine Osimhen’s next career move, with Europe’s elite watching closely.

Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Nigeria, Super Eagles
Victor Osimhen will be the centre of attraction when Galatasaray faces Fenerbahce in the highly anticipated Istanbul derby. Photo by Anadolu
Source: Getty Images

The presence of clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Juventus highlights just how highly rated Osimhen has become across Europe.

According to Oniedo, all five clubs have reportedly secured scouting access specifically to monitor the Nigerian striker, who has been in electric form for Galatasaray this season.

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The Super Eagles striker’s blend of pace, power, and clinical finishing has made him one of the most sought-after forwards ahead of the summer transfer window.

With Galatasaray having invested a record €70 million to secure his services, any potential deal is expected to exceed €100 million, placing him among the most expensive transfers in football history.

Derby stakes go beyond rivalry

The Istanbul derby carries enormous weight beyond Osimhen’s individual spotlight.

Galatasaray currently lead the SuperLig table with 71 points, just four ahead of fierce rivals Fenerbahce on 67.

Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Nigeria, Super Eagles
Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Juventus are all sending scouts to watch Osimhen vs Fenerbahce. Photo by Anadolu
Source: Getty Images

According to Sports Mole, a win for either side could prove decisive in the title race, adding even more intensity to an already fiery fixture.

Galatasaray will rely heavily on Osimhen alongside key stars like Mauro Icardi and Lucas Torreira, while Fenerbahce boast their own array of international talents ready to challenge for supremacy.

Read also

Fenerbahce pushes to ban Osimhen from playing Istanbul derby despite injury return

For the watching scouts, this is the perfect test as a high-pressure environment and a player expected to deliver when it matters most.

Injury concerns dismissed ahead of showdown

In the build-up to the clash, uncertainty briefly surrounded Osimhen’s availability after Fenerbahce raised concerns about his protective arm gear.

The Nigerian striker has been wearing the device following a recent forearm fracture sustained in a European match. However, the Turkish Football Federation reviewed the complaint and ruled in Osimhen’s favour, confirming he is fit to play.

That decision ensures the spotlight remains firmly on the Super Eagles star, who now has the opportunity to prove his worth in front of some of the biggest clubs in world football.

While speculation continues to swirl, Osimhen’s immediate focus remains on delivering success for Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce pushes to ban Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fenerbahce submitted a petition to the Turkish Football Federation to ban Victor Osimhen from playing in the Istanbul derby.

Fenerbahce have reportedly submitted a petition to the Turkish Football Federation to ban Victor Osimhen from playing in the Istanbul derby.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chukwu Ikechukwu avatar

Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Super EaglesArsenalReal MadridVictor Osimhen
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