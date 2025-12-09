Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) announced N29 million in cash awards for the best graduating student and other first-class graduates for the 2024/2025 academic year

The best graduating student will receive part of the N24 million awarded by the Chancellor, while the best female graduate gets N5 million from the First Lady’s endowment fund

The VC highlighted outstanding results across departments, including 100% pass rates in Medical Laboratory Science and multiple first-class honours

Osun state - Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Ikeji-Arakeji, in Osun state, has announced a total of N29 million in cash awards for its best graduating students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olasebikan Fakolujo, disclosed during the institution’s convocation ceremony, describing the gesture as a deliberate push to reward excellence and motivate young scholars to aim higher.

Fakolujo revealed that the Chancellor, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, approved N24 million for outstanding graduates across various departments, while the best female graduating student will receive N5 million from the endowment fund of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The overall best graduating student, Blessing Agboola of the Medical Laboratory Science department, finished with an impressive CGPA of 4.93, emerging at the top of the 2025 class.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the results recorded by the graduates reflect the university’s commitment to academic excellence.

He noted that the 400- and 500-level Medical Laboratory Science students scored a 100 per cent pass rate in their professional examinations, while 10 of the 79 newly inducted nurses finished with first-class honours.

“This year, we present 729 outstanding first-degree graduates and 142 postgraduate scholars—a total of 871 ambassadors of knowledge and godly service,” Fakolujo said.

“At the pinnacle of academic achievement, 57 graduates earned First Class Honours. Even more impressive, 323 graduates finished with Second Class Upper Division. Nearly 52% of our entire undergraduate cohort performed at the highest academic tiers.”

He added that an extraordinary 90 per cent of all graduating students fell within the first-class to second-class lower categories, which he described as evidence of a culture where excellence is the norm, not the exception.

JABU chancellor speaks

In his address, the Chancellor, Prof. Adegbulugbe, described higher education as the backbone of societal progress, stressing that universities must raise graduates who combine innovation with strong moral values.

“Our goal at JABU is to develop graduates who think critically, act ethically, and lead courageously,” he said.

“The future belongs to institutions that blend science with conscience and enterprise with empathy.”

'Pursue impact rather than titles'

Also speaking at the event, the Visitor to the university and President of The Apostolic Church Nigeria and Overseas, Pastor Samuel Oladele, urged the graduands to pursue impact rather than titles or possessions.

“Whatever knowledge you acquired here is a seed. “Let it germinate and bear fruit. Do not measure your success by material achievements but by your contribution to humanity.” He sakd.

The convocation ended with celebrations as students and families hailed the university’s decision to reward academic brilliance with record-setting cash prizes.

