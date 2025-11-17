Africa Digital Media Awards

FUTA Releases Results of Best Graduating Student with Highest/Best Ever CGPA Of 4.98
Education

FUTA Releases Results of Best Graduating Student with Highest/Best Ever CGPA Of 4.98

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Akure, Ondo State - Akindunbi Aduragbemi Issac, a student in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering (CVE), has emerged as the best graduating student from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) in Ondo State.

Akindunbi graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.98, making him the student with the highest CGPA ever attained in the history of the school.

FUTA releases the results of the best graduating student, Akindunbi Aduragbemi Isaac
Akindunbi Aduragbemi Isaac is the best graduating student of FUTA. Photo credit: Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA)
Source: Facebook

The university released Akindunbi’s results, showing he had 5.0 in every semester except the 400 Level First Semester, where he scored 4.85.

This was disclosed in a congratulatory post shared via the FUTA Facebook page on Monday, November 17, 2025.

Akindunbi’s results from 100l – 500l are as follows:

  • 100L First Semester - 4.95
  • 100L Second Semester - 5.0
  • 200L First Semester - 5.0
  • 200L Second Semester - 5.0
  • 300L First Semester - 5.0
  • 300L Second Semester - 5.0
  • 400L First Semester - 4.85
  • 400L Second Semester - 5.0
  • 500L First Semester - 5.0
  • 500L Second Semester - 5.0
  • Final CGPA - 4.98

FUTA's best-graduating students wins several awards

  • Best Graduating Student in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering (CVE)
  • Overall Best Graduating Student, FUTA Class 24
  • Highest CGPA ever attained in FUTA
  • Best Graduating Student in the School of Infrastructural, Minerals and Manufacturing Engineering (SIMME)

Congratulations Champion 🏆🏆🏆 & God's Speed See less

Nigerians react as FUTA announces best-graduating student

Engr Abegunde Hisrael DaNation

Congratulations, as a Civil Engineering student , I know what it takes to break this record... Congratulations Champ.

Olaseile Bukola Elizabeth

Congrats dear. More wins and greater heights in Jesus name.

Legbara Baridukaga

This one na 13 star general.

Oluwatosin Samuel Oni

Wow! Congratulations brother. Greater height in Jesus name.

Paul T Agada

Haba! The University Senate should have dash him the remaining .02 mark nah.
Guinness book record. BRAVO. EXCELLENT PLUS.

Kamoru Ayobami

Bravo to you for an excellent performance. I wish you a favourable market.

Kehinde Erinayo

Honestly speaking bro I respect you, you're a genius.

Asenowo Adeniyi

A Big congratulations to the newest Engineer in town.

UNILAG best graduating student with 5.0 CGPA

Recall that one of the best-graduating students of the University of Lagos, Samuel Badekale, opened up about his experience while trying to gain admission.

Badekale, who graduated with a perfect 5.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), also shared how the University of Ibadan rejected him In this insightful interview with.

Legit.ng, Samuel shared his admission struggle, experience in school, what sets him apart, and his future goals.

Covenant University best graduating student

Legit.ng also reported that the best graduating student of Covenant University, Chidera Duru, opened up about her experience in school.

Chidera, who graduated with a 4.97 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), shared how she balanced her academics, business, and leadership roles.

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, Chidera shared her initial plans of studying abroad, her experience in school, and her study techniques.

Source: Legit.ng

