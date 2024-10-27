A 24-year-old Mathematics graduate from the University of Ilorin has been named the institution's best-graduating student, achieving an impressive 4.97 CGPA

His journey reflects resilience and dedication, marked by years of home-based education from his father after a family setback made formal schooling unaffordable

Akinsanya shared how his father's determination and early lessons in mathematics shaped his love for the subject and paved the way for his academic success

Ayodeji Akinsanya, a 24-year-old Mathematics graduate from the University of Ilorin, emerged as the institution’s best-graduating student with a remarkable cumulative grade point average of 4.97.

His journey to this pinnacle, however, was neither smooth nor conventional.

Speaking with Punch Newspaper, Akinsanya offered insight into the quiet resolve that brought him here—a journey marked by his father’s resolve to teach him at home when formal education became financially out of reach.

First-class graduate speaks about his parents

In Akinsanya’s words, the moment he was declared the top student was an “overwhelming” one.

“I was extremely happy. It was a great experience, especially receiving a standing ovation from the vice-chancellor. It was overwhelming,” he said, reflecting on his academic triumph.

Akinsanya’s journey began in 2019 when he gained admission to UNILORIN, but the foundations of his academic success were laid years prior, shaped by the early tutelage he received at home.

When he was five, his father lost his job, which threatened to disrupt his and his siblings’ education. Unable to afford school fees, his statistics graduate father took it upon himself to instruct them from home, especially in mathematics.

“He taught us at home, focusing primarily on mathematics, which was his strength,” Akinsanya recalled.

It was through these lessons that Akinsanya found his fascination with mathematics.

“It fascinated me that these intricate problems could be simplified and solved. From that point on, I fell in love with Mathematics.”

Akinsanya continued to excel in mathematics throughout his schooling years, driven by the foundation his father had laid.

His parents’ reaction to his academic success was filled with pride and nostalgia, especially for his father, who graduated from UNILORIN with a high CGPA.

“They were excited! My dad always reminded us of his CGPA, urging us to do better than him. So, coming home with a first-class degree and an award felt really good,” Akinsanya said.

