The Lagos state government has rewarded the best graduating student of the Lagos State University, Isioma Sybil Nwosu, with a sum of N10 million

Nwosu, a native of Aniocha, Delta State, made a bold promise while receiving the award

The state commissioner for tertiary education, Hon. Tolani Sule, highlighted the Governor Sanwo-Olu-led administration's vision for education in the state

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state government, in a show of educational support, has awarded a N10 million cash prize to the Lagos State University's best graduating student for the 2023/2024 academic session, Isioma Sybil Nwosu, a first-class graduate in Biochemistry.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on Facebook by the state government on Thursday, July 17.

The Lagos State awards a N10 million cash prize to the LASU best graduating student Isioma Sybil Nwosu, a first-class graduate in Biochemistry. Photo credit - Lagos State Government

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the award was presented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hon. Tolani Sule, in his office at the state secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to the statement, Sule reiterates the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration's commitment to promoting scholarship, research, and academic virtue in tertiary institutions across the state.

The statement reads, "The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hon. Tolani Sule, emphasised the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s dedication to promoting scholarship, research, and academic virtue in state-owned tertiary institutions.

"He affirmed that Lagos State is committed to ensuring its graduates are competitive on a global scale, highlighting that the state government implements its policies and rewards without discrimination, recognising deserving indigents and residents regardless of their state of origin."

Isioma Nwosu thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu

The statement further revealed that Nwosu, a native of Aniocha, Delta State, expressed her gratitude for the recognition as she thanked the governor for the generosity.

"In her remarks, Miss. Nwosu, accompanied by her mother, Miss. Isioma Nwosu expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for the generous award. She pledged to invest the funds judiciously towards furthering her education.

"Miss. Isioma Nwosu, a native of Aniocha, Delta State, praised the Lagos State Government for the recognition, affirming that Lagos remains a welcoming home to all. She encouraged students in state tertiary institutions to justify the government’s investment by excelling academically," he statement concluded.

The Lagos State awards a N10 million cash prize to the LASU best graduating student Isioma Sybil Nwosu, a first-class graduate in Biochemistry. Photo credit - @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

LASU alumna emerges best graduating female at bar finals

Legit.ng previously reported that LASU has recorded another remarkable academic milestone as one of its alumni, Lawal Maryam Abiodun, was honoured as the best graduating female student at the Nigerian Law School’s Call to Bar ceremony held in Abuja on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Maryam, who studied Common and Islamic Law at LASU’s Faculty of Law, also emerged as the second overall best graduating student among 7,134 fresh lawyers called to the Bar this year.

Nine LASU graduates bagged first-class in Bar finals

Legit.ng also reported that the Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, celebrated nine graduates of the Faculty of Law with first-class honours in the just-released Bar final examination results.

The achievement is said to be the highest in a single academic year in the history of the Faculty of Law of the university.

According to the statement, the outstanding students are Akinmusire Sina Victor, Owolabi Yusuf Olatunji, Badmus Sulaimon Ayodele, Oyede Mariam Adejumoke, Afolabi Aderonke Salmat, Lawal Adebisi Bilqees, Haastrup Adetumbi Wuraola, Fagbolade Ewaoluwa Blessing, and Ogungbo Azeezat Toluwalase.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng