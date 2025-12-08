Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) Ondo State, has announced that no fewer than 32 of its students graduated with first-class in the 2025/2026 academic session

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Olugbenga Ige, gave a breakdown of the classes of degrees of the 5,799 graduates

Professor Ige said the 32 first-class graduates have been offered automatic employmnet in the state-owned university in the southwest region

Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State - Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, (AAUA) Ondo State, has offered automatic employment to 32 of its students graduated with first class out.

The university management said the 32 are among the 5,799 that completed their undergraduate programmes in the 2025/2026 academic session.

As reported by The Punchhe state-owned university explained that the 32 first class will be employed as graduate assistants.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Olugbenga Ige, made this known on Monday, December 8, 2025, while speaking about the forthcoming 14th convocation of the varsity.

Professor Ige said AAUA has a policy of retaining its best products.

The university said that’s if the concerned graduates deemed it fit to work in the institution after the completion of their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“The university has a policy that gives automatic employment to its best graduates. So, the 32 First Class graduates can get the opportunity if they are willing after their NYSC programme.”

Ige futher stated that the graduating students included 526 postgraduate students, among whom 32 earned PhD degrees and 492 earned master’s degrees, while two would be awarded postgraduate degree certificates.

Giving the breakdown of the classes of the graduates, he said:

“We have 32 first class students, 1444 second class upper students, 3177 second class lower students, 582 third class students and 16 third class students, totaling 5251 undergraduate students. Also, we have 526 postgraduate students, of which 32 will receive a PhD certificate, 492 a Master’s certificate, two postgraduate Diploma certificates and 22 diploma certificates.”

Governor approves automatic employment for first class graduates

Recall that first class graduates from Edo state were offered automatic employment in the state civil service.

Governor Monday Okpebholo urged all first-class graduates from the south-south state to come over for automatic employment.

The governor also approved the payment of the “13th-month” salary for civil servants in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled state.

Automatic jobs to best 3 graduating students

Legit.ng also reported that the University of Medical Sciences Ondo state, rewarded its three best-graduating students, female precisely, for the 2022/2023 academic session

The management of the intuition awarded automatic employment to the three best students who majored in medical sciences.

Professor Adesegun Fatusi, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, confirmed the development to newsmen during the university’s 5th convocation ceremony.

