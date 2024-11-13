Baze University Awards $20,000 Prize to its Best Graduating Student Farid Hammayo Who Had 3.96 CGPA
- A private tertiary institution in Abuja, Baze University has awarded its overall best graduating student with a whopping $20,0000 (over N33 million) prize.
- The best graduating student bagged a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Economics with a 3.96 cumulative grade point average (CGPA)
- During the university's 11th convocation ceremony, the Chancellor Dr Yusuf Baba Ahmed announced the prize and also also offered a choice to its best postgraduate scholars
Farid Aminu Hammayo, an indigene of Bauchi State, has been awarded a $20,000 (over N33 million) prize after he emerged as Baze University's overall best graduating student.
The 21-year-old graduated with a 3.96 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) on a 4.0 scale to bag a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Economics.
Baze University gives postgraduate scholars choice
Premium Times reported that the Abuja varsity's Chancellor, Dr Yusuf Baba Ahmed, announced the whopping prize at the school's 11th convocation ceremony, which was held during the weekend.
