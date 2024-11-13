A private tertiary institution in Abuja, Baze University has awarded its overall best graduating student with a whopping $20,0000 (over N33 million) prize.

Farid Aminu Hammayo, an indigene of Bauchi State, has been awarded a $20,000 (over N33 million) prize after he emerged as Baze University's overall best graduating student.

The 21-year-old graduated with a 3.96 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) on a 4.0 scale to bag a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Economics.

Baze University gives postgraduate scholars choice

Premium Times reported that the Abuja varsity's Chancellor, Dr Yusuf Baba Ahmed, announced the whopping prize at the school's 11th convocation ceremony, which was held during the weekend.

Social media users react to the prize

