Yoruba girl Saka Aliyat has topped multiple subjects, including Igbo, at an Anambra school graduation ceremony

Aliyat credited discipline, cultural immersion, and peer support for her academic excellence and numerous school awards

Graduates are encouraged to carry lessons of discipline and resilience beyond the school gates

Miss Saka Aliyat, a Yoruba girl from Osun state and student of Choice De Immaculate Demonstration School (CIDS), Obosi, Anambra (Class of 2025), bagged multiple awards, including the overall best graduating student in Igbo language and other subjects, during the school’s 15th graduation and prize-giving ceremony on Sunday, October 26.

Yoruba girl Saka Aliyat shines in Igbo and other subjects, earning top awards in Anambra graduation.

Aliyat also came top in English language, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Economics, and Marketing.

Management of the school also decorated her with the neatest, most affinity with students, most hard working, most disciplined, and most punctual student awards.

Speaking after receiving her laurels, Aliyat said that her achievements were a result of her determination, hard work, and the support of her friends and teachers.

She thanked the management of the school, teachers, students, as well as her parents for their various contributions and supportive roles in shaping her academic journey and destiny.

According to her, she learnt the virtues of discipline and dedication that would forever shape her life, relationships, and future endeavors. She also urged students of the school never to pass through the school without allowing the school to leave its positive impressions on them.

Star student Aliyat shares secrets behind success

Speaking with Legit.ng correspondent, after collecting her awards, the top student, Saka Aliyat, gave reasons why she came top in several subject areas, and why she bagged many other awards.

She said,

"Being a Yoruba girl in Anambra presented its own challenges, but I approached my studies with an open mind, and a commitment to understanding and appreciating the Igbo language and culture."

"My interest in Igbo wasn't just about the curriculum; it was a way to connect with my classmates and community. I dedicated extra time to practice the language, engaged in conversations, and immersed myself in local culture, which helped me excel academically."

"Discipline also an played important role in my success. I maintained a consistent study schedule, prioritised my homework, and was always prepared for classes. Being punctual allowed me to make the most of every lesson, ensuring that I understood all the important topics."

"In addition, I believe in the importance of being a positive influence on those around me. I made an effort to build friendships and have supportive people around me. Being recognized for my affinity with other students reminded me that education goes beyond grades; it’s also about creating bonds and helping each other to grow."

She said that each and every award she received reflected not just her individual efforts, but the collective efforts and spirits of the school community - including those of teachers and students. She expressed gratitude to the school management for the opportunities she had and the encouragement she got from everyone around her.

Aliyat finally advised students to focus on their studies with more interest, enthusiasm, dedication, diligence, and hard work, urging them to follow the instructions of the school teachers and that of the school director, Engr Solomy Ochokwu, who she said was her role model.

Saka Aliyat's dedication earns her top honors in Igbo and other subjects at Anambra school graduation.

In another contest, Miss Adanna Okeke emerged "Face of CIDS," while Miss Chidimma Ejindu emerged "Princess of CIDS."

School director inspires graduates to embrace excellence

Earlier in her farewell speech during the ceremony, the school's director, Engr. Solomy Ochokwu told the graduating students to always reflect on the time they spent in the school, where they were taught to become the best. She also expressed confidence that outgoing students would be good ambassadors of their alma mater.

She said, "We are confident that as you embark on the next chapter of your lives, you will do so with boldness and purpose. As you step into the world, I urge you to be courageous. Wear the armor of resilience, because the world will test you. And when it does, fight back. Fight with integrity, with honesty in all your dealings, and with a relentless work ethic. I assure you, if you persisted in these virtues, success would surely come your way."

"We hope you hold fast to the values and morals that have been instilled in you during your time here. Remember to look back with gratitude, especially to your parents, who supported you throughout your education. Honor them, and your blessings will be unending. Most importantly, never forget your alma mater."

She congratulated the students and told them to work harder as they proceeded to the next chapter of their lives.

Some parents, who spoke with Legit.ng correspondent praised the management and teachers of the school for instilling good morals and virtues of integrity in the students.

Mr Onyema Okeke, Mr Ejindu, Chief (Dr.) Prince Nwokolo, High Chief Ozo Uzobulego, Mr. Obieze Ochokwu, Nze Chinedu Okafor, and several other parents and guests eulogised the school's management and staff, saying that they nurtured the school children in every area of life.

Highlights of the event include cutting of the graduation cake, presentation of prizes, cultural dances, and talk shows, among other side attractions.

