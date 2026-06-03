Ireland has required non-European Economic Area nationals to obtain a long term study visa before travelling for courses lasting longer than 90 days

The immigration authority warned that providing false or misleading information could result in a five year ban on obtaining an Irish visa

Officials advised students not to make travel arrangements until their visa application was approved, as a valid visa did not automatically guarantee entry

International students planning to study in Ireland for more than three months must now obtain a long-term study visa before travelling.

The guidance came from Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery.

Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery released new visa guidelines for international students. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Non-European Economic Area nationals intending to take courses lasting longer than 90 days must apply from their home country or a country where they legally reside, Punch reported.

Applications can be submitted up to three months before the intended travel date.

What documents students need for Irish visa approval?

The application process begins with an online form through Ireland's Automated Visa Application and Tracking System (AVATS).

Applicants must print, sign, and date the summary form. They also need to pay the required visa fee and submit supporting documents.

Required papers include a valid passport, passport sized photographs, proof of private medical insurance, and an application letter.

A letter of acceptance from the educational institution is mandatory. Students must provide evidence of tuition fee payment, academic qualifications, and language proficiency where necessary. Documentation showing sufficient funds to support their stay is also required.

Non-European Economic Area nationals must apply for a long term study visa from their home country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Can previous visa refusals hurt a new application?

The immigration authority stated that applicants must disclose any previous visa refusals. Students under 18 may need additional documents including parental consent and accommodation arrangements.

Incomplete applications face possible refusal. Providing false or misleading information could result in a visa refusal and a potential five-year ban on obtaining an Irish visa.

Applications are processed in the order they are received.

Officials advised students not to make travel arrangements until their visa application has been approved. A valid visa does not automatically guarantee entry into Ireland. Upon arrival, students must satisfy immigration officials that they meet all entry requirements.

Extensions of permission to remain in Ireland are granted only in rare and exceptional circumstances. Such requests must be made before existing permission expires.

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