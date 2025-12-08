The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has unveiled massive skills training initiative for over 1.3 million Nigerians across the country

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said over 1.3 million Nigerians have completed application to benefit from the renewed Technical and Vocational Education Training

Alausa said the federal government will engage leading industrial and manufacturing firms in the country as partners in the training

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government said over 1.3 million Nigerians have completed application to benefit from the renewed Technical and Vocational Education Training.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said 1600 accredited centers are being equipped across the country for that purpose.

Federal government opens 1600 training centers. Photo credit: Tunji Alausa

Source: Facebook

Alausa added that the Tinubu’s administration is now set to further deepen the revitalisation of technical and vocational training in the country.

FG opens 1600 training centers across Nigeria

He explained that this will be done by engaging leading industrial and manufacturing firms in the country as partners in the training.

The Minister has sent letter to several manufacturers across the country such as Dangote Cement, MTN, Julius Berger, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Oando, LaFarge, Airtel, TotalEnergies, Transcorp, Dantata Organization, Marriott, R.T Briscoe, Eko Hotels, Nord Motors, Obasanjo Farms, and many others.

The letter partially read:

"As part of our strategic efforts to address Nigeria’s long-standing skills gap and to reposition the workforce in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Federal Ministry of Education has launched the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training, TVET Initiative-one of the largest skills development programmes in our nation's history."

Alausa explained that the participation of the companies "will play a transformative role in building a highly skilled, globally competitive Nigerian workforce capable of driving the nation's industrialization agenda."

The minsiter listed specific areas of the partnership with the private sector:

1. Provision of company's suitable facilities for use as accredited training centers.

2. Technical support and expert input to enhance curriculum content and industry alignment.

3. Knowledge-exchange initiatives to improve instructional quality and trainer capacity.

4. Facilitation of industrial attachments, work placements and other experiential learning pathways for trainees.

Tunji Alausa says 1600 accredited centers are being equipped across Nigeria. Photo credit: Tunji Alausa

Source: Twitter

FG invites youths to apply for digital training

Recall that the federal government, in collaboration with the UNDP, has announced plans to train Nigerian youths in digital innovation

The programme will select 30 young Nigerians to co-create digital solutions addressing challenges in agriculture, health, and education.

Selected persons will enjoy all-expenses-paid trip, including travel, accommodation, and meals.

FG opens loan opportunity for Nigerian youths

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) launched YouthCred to make loans available for Nigerian youths.

The national loan scheme allows young people to access up to N5 million as part of efforts to help them actualise their dreams with ease.

Ayodele Olawande, the minister of Youth Development, in a statement the scheme was not just for corps members but for all youths irrespective of their status.

Source: Legit.ng