Adamawa State Government has opened a portal for its foreign Master’s Degree scholarship programme

The Adamawa State Scholarship Trust Fund, Yola, manages the overseas scholarship for indigenes of the state

The Scholarship Trust Fund has released the guidelines and requirements for interested applicants

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Yola, Adamawa state - The Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri-led Adamawa State Government has announced its foreign Master’s Degree scholarship programme for indigenes of the state

The scholarship is open to qualified candidates interested in pursuing a Master’s degree.

Adamawa government announces foreign Master’s scholarship programme. Photo credit: Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Source: Facebook

The Adamawa State Scholarship Trust Fund, Yola, said the key developmental fields include Information and Communication Technology (ICT)/Artificial Intelligence, Geology and Mining Engineering, Agriculture, Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Sciences.

Adamawa foreign Master’s scholarship programme

The online application portal — www.asstfy.ad.gov.ng/apply — will open on November 3, 2025, and close on November 10, 2025.

The screening is scheduled for November 11–18, 2025.

Requirements for Adamawa foreign Master’s scholarship programme

Eligible applicants must be between 20 and 33 years of age.

Possess a Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of Second-Class Upper Division (GPA 3.50) in relevant disciplines.

All applicants will be required to sit for a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Successful applicants will study at the North Eastern Canada and Australia University for Engineering and Health Care courses.

Beneficiaries will also study in leading universities in Uzbekistan, offering programmes in Mining, Geological Sciences, and Technology.

The scholarship programme is in line with the directive of Governor Fintiri's administration.

It also reflects Governor Fintiri’s commitment to human capital development and global competitiveness through education.

UK opens application for Chevening scholarships

Recall that the United Kingdom (UK) government announced the commencement of applications for its Chevening Scholarships.

According to the UK government, the Chevening Scholarships open today, Tuesday, August 5, and will close on October 7, 2025.

The Head of the Scholarships Unit at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Emma Hennessey, shared more details about the scholarship.

The online application portal for the Adamawa Foreign Master’s Scholarship Programme will open on Monday, November 3, 2025. Photo credit: Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Source: Facebook

Read more stories on scholarships:

PTDF announces foreign postgraduate scholarship scheme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) 2025/2026 Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme(OSS) has commenced.

The fully funded MSc scholarship will be provided in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Malaysia.

The PTDF Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme covers flight tickets, health insurance, tuition, bench fees (where applicable), and living expenses.

Source: Legit.ng