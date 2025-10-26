Nigerian Governor Opens Portal for Foreign Master’s Scholarship Programme
- Adamawa State Government has opened a portal for its foreign Master’s Degree scholarship programme
- The Adamawa State Scholarship Trust Fund, Yola, manages the overseas scholarship for indigenes of the state
- The Scholarship Trust Fund has released the guidelines and requirements for interested applicants
Yola, Adamawa state - The Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri-led Adamawa State Government has announced its foreign Master’s Degree scholarship programme for indigenes of the state
The scholarship is open to qualified candidates interested in pursuing a Master’s degree.
The Adamawa State Scholarship Trust Fund, Yola, said the key developmental fields include Information and Communication Technology (ICT)/Artificial Intelligence, Geology and Mining Engineering, Agriculture, Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Sciences.
Adamawa foreign Master’s scholarship programme
The online application portal — www.asstfy.ad.gov.ng/apply — will open on November 3, 2025, and close on November 10, 2025.
The screening is scheduled for November 11–18, 2025.
Requirements for Adamawa foreign Master’s scholarship programme
- Eligible applicants must be between 20 and 33 years of age.
- Possess a Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of Second-Class Upper Division (GPA 3.50) in relevant disciplines.
- All applicants will be required to sit for a Computer-Based Test (CBT).
Successful applicants will study at the North Eastern Canada and Australia University for Engineering and Health Care courses.
Beneficiaries will also study in leading universities in Uzbekistan, offering programmes in Mining, Geological Sciences, and Technology.
The scholarship programme is in line with the directive of Governor Fintiri's administration.
It also reflects Governor Fintiri’s commitment to human capital development and global competitiveness through education.
