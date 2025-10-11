Airtel Africa Foundation has launched an Undergraduate Tech Scholarship Programme to support 100 Nigerian students

The initiative covers students studying ICT-related courses in public universities, aiming to remove financial barriers

The programme aligns with the Foundation’s commitment to youth empowerment, education, and digital inclusion across Africa

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology, Banking and the Economy.

Airtel Africa Foundation, in collaboration with Airtel Nigeria, has introduced its Undergraduate Tech Scholarship Programme aimed at empowering 100 Nigerian students studying information and communication technology (ICT) disciplines.

The announcement was made on Thursday following remarks by Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, Chairman of Airtel Africa, during a world press conference held in Lagos.

100 Nigerian students to benefit from Airtel Africa’s undergraduate scholarship programme

Source: UGC

The initiative will provide full financial support, including tuition fees, accommodation, study materials, and a yearly stipend, from the first year through to graduation, ensuring that beneficiaries can focus entirely on their academic and technical development.

According to the Foundation, eligible programmes include Computer Science, Information Technology, Data Science, Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and other related ICT courses.

The beneficiaries, all first-year students in accredited public universities, are drawn from institutions such as the University of Lagos, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Ahmadu Bello University, University of Benin, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Ilorin, and Tai Solarin University of Education.

Dr. Ogunsanya noted that the scholarships underscore Airtel Africa Foundation’s dedication to nurturing young African talent.

He stated:

“At Airtel Africa Foundation, our vision has always been to create opportunities where talent meets ambition. With this scholarship, we are investing in Nigeria’s future tech leaders, giving them the resources and confidence to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

Also speaking, Mr. Dinesh Balsingh, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, stated that the initiative strengthens the company’s long-standing commitment to education as a cornerstone of its social impact projects.

Balsingh said that the 100 new scholarships reaffirm Airtel's focus on education as a critical driver of development.

He highlighted Airtel's ongoing partnership with UNICEF on the Reimagine Education Programme, the Adopt-A-School initiative, and its N1 billion contribution to the Federal Government’s Three Million Technical Talent programme.

The scholarship programme aligns with Airtel Africa Foundation’s four focus areas: financial inclusion, education, environmental protection, and digital inclusion, reinforcing its goal to empower communities through sustainable and inclusive development.

100 Nigerian Students to Benefit From Airtel Africa’s Undergraduate Scholarship Programme

Source: UGC

Airtel launches Africa’s first AI-powered Spam Alert Service

In related news, Legit.ng reported earlier that Airtel has launched Africa’s first AI-powered Spam Alert Service, which quickly analyses sender behaviour to alert users of potential spam.

Airtel’s new AI-powered Spam Alert Service offers a smart and timely way to fight back, marking a major step forward in protecting mobile users in Africa.

This free, network-based service is a major step toward safer mobile communication and increased trust in digital services across Africa.

Source: Legit.ng