Apply: PTDF Announces Fully-Funded Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme
- The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) 2025/2026 Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme(OSS) has commenced
- The fully funded MSc scholarship will be provided in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Malaysia
- The PTDF Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme covers flight tickets, health insurance, tuition, bench fees (where applicable), and living expenses
The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has announced the commencement of applications for 2025/2026 Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme(OSS).
The PTDF scholarship scheme is open for qualified Nigerians to gain admission into universities in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Malaysia (UK &GFM) and at the PTDF owned college of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna (CPESK) Nigeria.
This was contained in a statement issued by the agency via its X handle @officialptdf on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
According to the statement, applications should be submitted on or before June 4, 2025.
Interested applicants are advised to visit the application Portal: https://scholarship.ptdf.gov.ng
Eligibility for PTDF overseas postgraduate scholarship
Eligible candidates are Nigerian graduates with proven academic distinction seeking MSc or PhD degrees in fields relevant to the oil and gas sector.
More detailed information on eligibility criteria, programme structure, application guidelines and partner institutions for MSc and PhD programmes are on the PTDF official website.
Benefit of PTDF overseas postgraduate scholarship
The sponsorship has a comprehensive coverage for flight tickets, health insurance, tuition, bench fees (where applicable), and living expenses.
Scholarship offerings for MSc & PhD programmes under the restructured scheme are as follows:
• Fully funded MSc scholarship will be provided in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Malaysia.
• Fully funded PhD scholarship will be provided in Germany, France & Malaysia.
• Fully funded PhD scholarship for the United Kingdom will now be offered exclusively as a Split-Site Programme at the PTDF College of Petroleum & Energy Studies, Kaduna (CPESK) in collaboration with three partner Universities in the United Kingdom: Robert Gordon University, University of Strathclyde and University of Portsmouth.
