Sixteen financially challenged UNILAG students received scholarships totalling N8.9 million from the Professor Mike Adebamowo Foundation

The foundation’s mission is to prevent indigent students from dropping out and to mentor them toward future success

At the ceremony, UNILAG’s Vice-Chancellor urged everyone to embrace giving and support the next generation

Sixteen financially disadvantaged students at the University of Lagos have been awarded scholarships worth over eight point nine million naira by the Professor Mike Adebamowo Foundation.

The scholarship award ceremony took place on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at the Senate Lounge of the university, gathering university leaders, foundation representatives, and the recipients in a celebration of generosity and hope.

Director mentions motivation behind scheme

Speaking at the event, Professor Mike Adebamowo, Executive Director of the foundation, explained the motivation behind this philanthropic initiative.

He described the foundation as an act of service to humanity, created to honour his late mother, Rachael Funmilayo Segun.

“I am simply giving back to the society the grace I enjoyed as a student and in memory of my late mum… for those mothers who are currently struggling to train their children,” he shared.

The foundation’s objectives extend beyond providing financial support to cover tuition and living costs. It also aims to mentor beneficiaries, monitor their academic progress, introduce them to job opportunities, and inspire them to extend support to others in the future.

According to Mr. ObabiOlorunkosi Gafaar, who represented the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, recipients were chosen for their financial need, academic potential, character, and resilience.

UNILAG VC lauds foundation

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, praised the foundation’s commitment to changing lives.

She urged the audience to adopt the same mindset and remember the value of sharing what they have with those in need.

Reflecting on lessons from her late father, she encouraged guests to act as “channels through which blessings flow to others,” reminding everyone that true giving does not wait for the perfect time or condition.

DSA gives emotional speech

The ceremony was filled with moments of gratitude and reflection. Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Musa Obalola, delivered a goodwill message highlighting the power of collective responsibility in education.

Speaking on behalf of all awardees, Adewale Ademilola expressed appreciation for the lifeline the scholarships have provided, while Pastor Oyeyemi Adebamowo, Deputy Executive Director of the foundation, gave closing remarks.

Founded in May 2024 with a sixty million naira endowment, the Professor Mike Adebamowo Foundation aims to ensure that no indigent student drops out of a Nigerian university due to financial hardship.

The foundation’s work stands as a reminder that investing in young people’s education is an enduring way to transform communities.

