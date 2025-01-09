The University of Exeter in the UK is offering scholarship positions to masters prospect who wants to study abroad

The scholarship opportunity is called the A.S. Hornby Educational Trust, and it is available for Nigerians wishing to study in the UK

Selected candidates will get a full tuition waiver, a stipend of over £15000 (N29 million) and travel expenses to relocate to the UK fully covered

Nigerian students seeking a master's degree in the UK can apply for a scholarship at the University of Exeter.

The scholarship opportunity is sponsored by the A.S. Hornby Educational Trust and available only to masters prospects.

Information on the school's website shows that only those willing to take a master's degree in Teaching English as a Second Language (TESOL) should apply.

"Up to ten (10) fully funded scholarships are available to students who meet the University of Exeter’s admission’s criteria for the MEd TESOL Programme for September 2025 entry. Scholarships will be awarded to academically talented and experienced applicants who are nationals of and work in countries as defined as Least Developed, Low Income, Lower Middle Income, or Upper Middle Income according to the OECD DAC list."

The scholarship offers teachers who have been teaching the English language in their home countries, an opportunity to further their studies.

It says:

"It awards Master’s degree scholarships to teachers and related professionals with relevant experience and evidenced potential to impact and enhance the field of English language teaching and learning in their home country."

According to the school, the application deadline is February 26,2025.

How to apply for scholarship at the University of Exeter

To be considered for the masters scholarship, applicants must first complete the application form for a place in the University of Exeter MEd, Teaching English as a Second Language.

The school says:

"You must first submit a Postgraduate application to the University of Exeter for the MEd TESOL programme to receive an Exeter student number. This number will be sent directly to you on receipt of your Exeter application. Only after that will you be able to submit your application for a Hornby Scholarship as this number must be included in your application."

"Please remember that you will need your Exeter student number to submit your scholarship application. When completing the Hornby Scholarship application, you will be asked to upload a covering letter of no more than 1,000 words."

Benefits of the Hornby Scholarship

Candidates selected for the Hornby Scholarship stand a chance to do their masters program for free.

Apart from full tuition waiver, the candidate would get stipends of over £15000 (N29 million) and their travel expenses covered.

