Niger Delta indigenes have a new opportunity to apply for a foreign postgraduate scholarship programme

The postgraduate scholarship programme is sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

According to NDDC, eligible applicants are those who have bachelor’s degrees and not more than 40 years old

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has announced the commencement of the 2025/26 foreign postgraduate scholarship programme.

The scholarship programme is open for interested applicants from eligible states in the Niger Delta.

NDDC disclosed that the application for the foreign postgraduate scholarship will close on Sunday, April 21, 2025.

Requirement for NDDC foreign postgraduate scholarship

As reported by TheCable, interested applicants must not be older than 40 years old

To be eligible, applicants must “have achieved a first-class, second-class upper, or lower division bachelor’s degree”.

Applicants must have relevant bachelor’s degrees from recognised universities in the following professional disciplines:

Agricultural Science

Engineering,

Environmental Science,

Geosciences,

Information Technology,

Medical Sciences

Law.

The commission advised qualified candidates to submit an online application on NDDC’s website.

According to the NDDC, preliminary shortlisting of the registered candidates will be done based on the following criteria: WASSCE/NECO results, LGA identification, and undergraduate degree classification.

Shortlisted candidates will be examined through computer-based tests (CBTs) which will be held in Rivers state.

Legit.ng earlier reported that 33 Nigerian students were offered full scholarships totalling $2.92m to attend American universities and colleges.

10 undergraduate and 23 graduate students were selected through the Opportunity Funds Programme of the United States Consulate General in Lagos.

The scholarship covers standardized tests, application fees, U.S. visa and SEVIS fees as well as air travel to the United States.

Legit.ng also reported that the European Union (EU) awarded 142 Nigerian students postgraduate scholarships in top European universities in the 2024-2025 academic session.

The scholarship, Erasmus Mundus, is funded by the EU for Master’s or Doctoral level programmes.

Nigeria retained its number one spot among beneficiaries of the EU postgraduate scholarships in Africa for the sixth year.

