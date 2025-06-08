Many assume that fully funded scholarships abroad are reserved for students with First-Class or Second-Class Upper degrees, but countless success stories prove otherwise

With the right strategies—including credential evaluation, postgraduate studies, and relevant work experience—candidates with HND, Second-Class Lower, or even Third-Class degrees can secure scholarships in top universities worldwide

This guide from Legit.ng outlines proven approaches to help ambitious students overcome academic barriers and achieve their dream of studying abroad

Studying abroad via fully funded master's or PhD scholarships is often misunderstood as an opportunity available only to candidates with First-Class and Second-Class Upper grades.

However, this article proves that even candidates with HND, Second-Class Lower or Third-Class degrees can secure scholarships in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe.

Here are proven strategies to help you secure a fully funded scholarship abroad despite a lower undergraduate grade.

1. Obtain a WES equivalent of your result

Your HND can be converted to its bachelor's equivalent through World Education Services, a credential evaluation service widely accepted by universities worldwide.

For Second-Class Lower or Third-Class graduates, WES evaluates relevant courses, potentially excluding borrowed or general studies subjects that might have affected your CGPA.

The result is a revised evaluation that could boost your classification to Second-Class Upper, opening doors to more scholarship opportunities.

2. Take up a top-up, postgraduate diploma, or pre-Master's degree

A top-up degree is a two-semester programme designed to upgrade an HND to a BSc. It also benefits university graduates who need to improve their academic standing.

Institutions offering top-up degrees include Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Al-Hikmah University Ilorin, Kwara State University Ilorin, Bells University Abeokuta, Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti, Delta State University Abraka, Lagos State University Ojo, and several federal and state polytechnics offering degree programmes in affiliation with universities.

3. Garner relevant research and work experience

Academic qualifications matter, but practical experience is equally crucial in securing scholarships.

Whether through the Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme, internships, or full-time roles, work experience strengthens your scholarship application. Candidates with relevant experience in their field stand a better chance of being selected by admission committees.

4. Take up a Master's degree

A strong master's degree result can override the limitations of a lower bachelor's CGPA. Many scholarship winners with Second-Class Lower grades secured fully funded scholarships through excellent performance in postgraduate studies.

Some notable programmes include Erasmus Mundus Scholarship, Chevening Scholarship, Chinese Government Scholarship, and fully funded scholarships in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, many scholarship opportunities require students with Second-Class Lower classifications to supplement their applications with a master's degree.

5. Participate in volunteering and leadership activities

Scholarships like Chevening, Erasmus Mundus, and Mastercard Foundation prioritise leadership, community engagement, and volunteering experience.

Your CGPA represents just one part of the selection criteria. Extracurricular engagement can significantly strengthen your application.

6. Write a convincing personal statement

Your personal statement or Statement of Purpose is your biggest advocate.

Candidates with lower grades must craft a compelling narrative, focusing on their work experience, skills, and motivation for further studies. Many applicants have secured fully funded scholarships solely based on well-written personal statements that highlight their strengths beyond CGPA.

With the right strategy, securing a fully funded scholarship abroad is achievable, regardless of your undergraduate grade. Success lies in leveraging alternative pathways and presenting a strong application package.

