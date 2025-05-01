North-West Commission opens 2025/2026 foreign scholarships

The North-West Development Commission (NWDC) has announced foreign scholarship programmes

The NWDC said the 2025/2026 Undergraduate and Postgraduate Foreign Scholarship is only for candidates with the zone

The Commission released guidelines and requirements on how interested and qualified candidates can apply

Kano state - The North-West Development Commission (NWDC) has announced the opening of applications for the 2025/2026 Undergraduate and Postgraduate Foreign Scholarship.

The NWDC Scholarship Scheme is offering awards for Undergraduate, Master's and Ph.D.

The application opens on Monday, May 5, 2025, and it’s completely free.

“This initiative seeks to foster academic excellence and empower exceptional individuals from the North-West region to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies at reputable foreign universities.”

Fields of study

1. Engineering

2. Medical Sciences

3. ICT and Education

Eligibility criteria for North-West Commission foreign scholarships

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements:

1. Indigene: Be an indigene of the North-West States (Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, & Zamfara)

2. Undergraduate: 5 O'Level credits including English, Mathematics, Biology. Physics, and Chemistry.

3. Master's: Minimum of Second Class Upper in First Degree.

4. PhD: Minimum of 4.00 CGPA in Master's Degree.

5. Age Limit: Undergraduate and Master's 35 years, PhD 40 years at the time of application.

Application procedure

Interested candidates are advised to visit www.nwdc.gov.ng/scholarships for more information.

Required documents

Applicants are requested to submit the following documents:

1. Curriculum Vitae (CV)

2. Primary Certificate

3. Bachelor's Degree Certificate

4. LGA and State Indigene Certificates

5. NYSC Discharge Certificate/Exemption Letter

6. International Passport

7. Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age

8. Secondary Certificate (WAEC/NECO)

9. Master's Degree Certificate (for PhD)

10. Official Transcript

11. Letter of Motivation

