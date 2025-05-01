North-West Commission opens 2025/2026 foreign scholarships

Apply: North-West Commission Announces 2025/2026 Foreign Scholarships
- The North-West Development Commission (NWDC) has announced foreign scholarship programmes
- The NWDC said the 2025/2026 Undergraduate and Postgraduate Foreign Scholarship is only for candidates with the zone
- The Commission released guidelines and requirements on how interested and qualified candidates can apply
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Kano state - The North-West Development Commission (NWDC) has announced the opening of applications for the 2025/2026 Undergraduate and Postgraduate Foreign Scholarship.
The NWDC Scholarship Scheme is offering awards for Undergraduate, Master's and Ph.D.
The application opens on Monday, May 5, 2025, and it’s completely free.
“This initiative seeks to foster academic excellence and empower exceptional individuals from the North-West region to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies at reputable foreign universities.”
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre shared a copy of the announcement via its X handle @PBATMediaCentre.
Fields of study
1. Engineering
2. Medical Sciences
3. ICT and Education
Eligibility criteria for North-West Commission foreign scholarships
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements:
1. Indigene: Be an indigene of the North-West States (Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, & Zamfara)
2. Undergraduate: 5 O'Level credits including English, Mathematics, Biology. Physics, and Chemistry.
3. Master's: Minimum of Second Class Upper in First Degree.
4. PhD: Minimum of 4.00 CGPA in Master's Degree.
5. Age Limit: Undergraduate and Master's 35 years, PhD 40 years at the time of application.
Application procedure
Interested candidates are advised to visit www.nwdc.gov.ng/scholarships for more information.
Required documents
Applicants are requested to submit the following documents:
1. Curriculum Vitae (CV)
2. Primary Certificate
3. Bachelor's Degree Certificate
4. LGA and State Indigene Certificates
5. NYSC Discharge Certificate/Exemption Letter
6. International Passport
7. Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age
8. Secondary Certificate (WAEC/NECO)
9. Master's Degree Certificate (for PhD)
10. Official Transcript
11. Letter of Motivation
NDDC announces foreign postgraduate scholarship
Recall that Legit.ng reported that Niger Delta indigenes have a new opportunity to apply for a foreign postgraduate scholarship programme.
The postgraduate scholarship programme is sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
According to NDDC, eligible applicants are those who have bachelor’s degrees and are not more than 40 years old.
PTDF announces foreign postgraduate scholarship
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) 2025/2026 Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme(OSS) has commenced.
The fully funded MSc scholarship will be provided in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Malaysia.
The PTDF Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme covers flight tickets, health insurance, tuition, bench fees (where applicable), and living expenses.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.