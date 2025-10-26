Just in: NECO Opens Exam Centre in UK for Nigerians, Gives Reason

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has launched its first UK-based examination centre in London, expanding access to Nigerian learners abroad

The initiative, unveiled at the Education Matters Conference UK 2025, aims to support diaspora students unable to complete secondary education through traditional routes

NECO certificates are now recognised by universities across the UK, US, Canada, and beyond, reinforcing the Council’s global credibility

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the establishment of a new Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) centre in London, United Kingdom, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy aimed at providing credible assessment opportunities for Nigerians living abroad.

The new examination centre was unveiled during the Education Matters Conference UK 2025. NECO’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, revealed that the initiative was developed in collaboration with Barnfield Education Ltd.

New NECO examination centre in the UK boosts global access and recognition of Nigerian qualifications. Photo credit: NECO

Source: Twitter

He stated that the move aligns with the Federal Government’s education policy on inclusivity and global engagement.

“The initiative aims to provide opportunities for Nigerian students and adult learners in the UK who, for various reasons, have been unable to complete secondary education or obtain equivalent qualifications,” Wushishi said in a statement released by NECO’s Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani.

He described the London SSCE centre as a strategic step in extending NECO’s global footprint. According to Wushishi, the Council currently administers examinations in seven countries, including Saudi Arabia, with new centres pending accreditation in Egypt and Burkina Faso.

NECO certificates gain International recognition

Wushishi emphasised that the London centre would empower Nigerians abroad, foster national pride, and enhance the global recognition of NECO certificates.

He noted that NECO qualifications are already accepted by several UK universities, including Birmingham City University and Leeds Trinity University, as well as institutions in the United States, Canada, India, China, and Russia.

In a goodwill message, Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, commended NECO for the initiative, describing it as a vital step in ensuring that “no Nigerian child, at home or abroad, is left behind.”

He added that the move supports the Ministry’s objective of leveraging the diaspora as a key educational resource.

Nigerian high commission endorses NECO initiative

During a courtesy visit to the Nigerian High Commission in London, Wushishi briefed the Mission on the centre’s establishment and accreditation.

He reiterated that the UK remains a strategic hub for expanding educational access to Nigerians abroad.

Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe, Head of Political Affairs at the Mission, described NECO’s initiative as a “timely and commendable effort” aligned with Nigeria’s policy on educational inclusivity and diaspora engagement.

Mathematics no longer compulsory

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that senior secondary school students specialising in arts and humanities will no longer be required to present a credit pass in mathematics in their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as a condition for admission into universities and polytechnics.

The revised guidelines, which apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO), mark a significant departure from the longstanding requirement that all admission seekers, regardless of discipline, must obtain five credit passes including mathematics and English language.

Source: Legit.ng