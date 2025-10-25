Late President Muhammadu Buhari's Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has been invited to the United Kingdom

The event, which is themed “Ethical Digital Economy: The Future of Community-Centred Islamic Digital Banking,” is expected to bring leaders, policymakers, and industry experts together and discuss the intersection of technology, ethics and Islamic finance in the contemporary digital age.

Pantami, others in the UK

Daily Trust reported that other distinguished speakers include Dr Abdullahi Bala Lau, National Chairman of JIBWIS (Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah), and Mr Raza Ullah, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Pfida, a leading ethical finance platform.

In a statement, the National Ameer of NMFUK, Dr Bilyaminu Romo, said the event forms part of the activities marking the Forum’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will “serve as a platform for intellectual exchange, cultural appreciation, and communal strengthening.”

According to Dr Romo, discussions will explore how Islamic principles can guide innovation in digital finance, ensuring inclusion, accountability, and shared prosperity.

“The theme reflects our commitment to building a just and ethical economic system that benefits individuals and communities alike.”

What Pantami will be doing in UK

“Professor Pantami’s keynote address is expected to highlight the role of digital innovation in expanding access to Islamic financial services, as Nigeria continues to consolidate its position as a regional leader in ethical finance.

“Nigeria’s Islamic finance ecosystem, currently valued at over $4 billion, underscores the sector’s rapid growth and potential in supporting national development and financial inclusion.

“Beyond finance, participants will also discuss community cohesion, intercultural dialogue and collaboration in pursuit of shared values of compassion and service,” the statement read.

The Nigeria Muslim Forum UK (NMFUK) is the umbrella body of Nigerian Muslims living in the United Kingdom. The religious group advocate Islam among Nigerians living in the UK.

Registered as a charity, the Forum supports both UK-based and Nigerian communities through medical outreach, education, orphanage support, and humanitarian initiatives.

