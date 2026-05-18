A Nigerian lady mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer complications

In her post, she shared how the actor made her give her life to Christ, as she recounted their last meeting

Her post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death

A lady turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A lady shares how Alexx Ekubo led her to Christ and recounts their last meeting. Photo: @brihanna.k

Source: Instagram

Though it was widely reported that the actor had died of liver cancer, his family recently cleared the air, stating that it was metastatic kidney cancer.

Lady shares relationship with Alexx Ekubo

Identified as @brihanna.k on Instagram, the lady shared how her life changed since she met the actor.

She also recounted the last time they met and pleaded for his forgiveness.

The lady said in her Instagram post:

“My dearest, Alexx, it’s hard to believe that you’re no longer here. I’m trying to make peace with knowing that God made you an offer you couldn’t refuse: He prepared a place for you in Heaven that is far better than anything you would’ve experienced on earth.

“Thank you for all the memories, all the laughs, for always being a listening ear. You were present for some of the most instrumental moments in my life: my staying in school, to committing my life to Christ. When I met you, I was nothing but a struggling undergraduate. You encouraged me, prayed for me and ultimately made me give my life to Christ.

“A huge portion of who I am today is because of you. Through the good and bad, you were always there, and never judged me. I’m sorry I could not return that favour; instead, I kept my distance, often wondering if I had offended you.

“I let my pride hinder me from reminding you how much I cared and appreciated your existence. Please forgive me, I’m deeply sorry. You didn’t know anger, so I’m sure you’re probably saying, “It’s all good Sybrena” as you always would, but I know say I never try at all.

“I’m grateful I got to experience who you truly were: A man of God, a listener, an advisor, a comforter. If I knew the last time I hugged you would’ve been the last, I wouldn’t have let you go. Sleep in perfect peace, Alexx. You will always have a place in my heart.”

A lady narrated how Alexx Ekubo led her to Christ. Photo: @brihanna.k

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng