FG, through NCDMB, have announced the Oil and Gas Field Readiness Programme to train 10,000 young Nigerians

The applicants will be trained on 10 high-demand skills across the oil and gas sector for a rewarding career

Trainees to receive stipends and will be added to NCDMB’s skills database for job placement in upcoming oil projects

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has launched a new training programme aimed at equipping 10,000 young Nigerians with high-demand skills for employment in the oil and gas industry.

The initiative, known as the NCDMB Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme, seeks to prepare Nigerian graduates and technicians for emerging opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

Announcing the programme in Yenagoa, NCDMB’s Executive Secretary, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, said the training would address critical skill shortages identified through the review of expatriate quota applications by oil companies and consultations with key stakeholders, including the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) and the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS).

A statement on X by NCDMB reads:

"The NCDMB is empowering young Nigerians through specialized training in Top 10 high-demand Oil & Gas skills, to position them for opportunities and employment in the new projects being rolled out in the Nigerian oil and gas industry on the back of President Bola Tinubu's directives in the sector"

10 skills to learn

According to Ogbe, the top 10 high-demand skill areas covered by the programme include:

Sub-sea Engineering

Underwater Welding Engineering

Control and Automation Engineering

Drilling Engineering

Helicopter Piloting

Marine Operations

Production and Maintenance Engineering

QA/QC Engineering (NDT 1–3)

Geoscience Engineering

Digitisation and Digitalisation (AI, IoT, Drones, Big Data, Cloud Computing)

The training is open to Nigerians below 35 years who possess OND, HND, or B.Sc. qualifications in Engineering, Geosciences, Computer Science, and other related disciplines.

How to Apply

Visit http://nogicjqs.gov.ng/accounts/login.

New applicants: Create an account, update your profile and academic records, then register for the NCDMB Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme.

Incomplete profiles: Log in, update your information, and proceed with registration.

Complete profiles: Log in and register directly for the programme.

Applicants may select up to three skill areas in order of preference.

