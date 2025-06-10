How to calculate JAMB score: what every student should know

Want to know how to calculate your JAMB score? The score is the sum of the percentages of each of the four subjects in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). It determines your aggregate score for university admissions. The process is simple, and this guide takes you through the JAMB score calculation steps.

Key takeaways

Understanding how to calculate the JAMB score helps students estimate their performance and set realistic admission goals.

The JAMB score is calculated based on four subjects, each carrying 100 marks, totalling 400.

The score is used in conjunction with your O-level results to determine your aggregate score for university admission.

What is the JAMB score?

The JAMB score refers to the total score a candidate earns in the UTME. The examination consists of four subjects chosen by the candidate, depending on the course they intend to study at a Nigerian university. Each subject is scored out of 100 marks, making the total maximum score 400.

How to calculate JAMB score

The JAMB UTME is scored out of 400 marks. Each of the four JAMB subjects carries 100 marks, totalling a maximum score of 400. Here is how the UTME score calculated:

Determine the number of correct answers you have in each of the four UTME subjects. The English subject consists of 60 questions, while each of the other three subjects contains 40 questions. For example, 40 out of 60 in English, 35 out of 40 in Mathematics, 30 out of 40 in Physics, and 25 out of 40 in Chemistry. Convert the number of correct answers per subject into percentages. Divide the count of correct answers by the total score for every subject, then multiply by 100. Alternatively, multiply the English correct answers by 1.667 and multiply the correct answers for each of the other three subjects by 2.5. For example, 40 by 1.667 = 66.68 for English, 35 by 2.5 = 87.5 for Mathematics, 30 by 2.5 = 75 for Physics, and 25 by 2.5 = 62.5 for Chemistry. Sum up the score of each subject to find your JAMB score. The score is out of 400. In the example provided above, the score is calculated as follows: 66.68 + 87.5 + 75 + 62.5 = 291.68. The score is rounded off to the nearest whole number, making it 292 out of 400.

Why should you know how to calculate the JAMB score?

You can calculate your JAMB score way before the official results are released. Knowing your performance early comes with multiple benefits, including:

Preparation for next steps – Decide early whether to prepare for post-UTME or consider another option.

– Decide early whether to prepare for post-UTME or consider another option. Reduces anxiety – Gives peace of mind knowing what to expect.

– Gives peace of mind knowing what to expect. Sets realistic expectations – Helps determine if your score meets the cut-off for your chosen course.

Is there negative marking in JAMB?

No, JAMB does not use negative marking. This means that incorrect answers do not attract penalties, and there’s no deduction for wrong answers. Therefore, it’s advisable to attempt all questions, even if you're unsure about some answers.

How many marks is each JAMB subject?

Each JAMB subject carries a maximum of 100 marks. Since candidates write four subjects, the total JAMB score is out of 400 marks.

How do I calculate the JAMB score per subject?

Your JAMB score per subject is the percentage of correct answers for the subject. You calculate it by dividing the count of correct answers by the total number of questions and then multiplying by 100.

How many questions are in JAMB?

There are 180 questions in the JAMB exam. English has 60 questions, while each of the other three subjects has 40 questions.

What is a good JAMB score?

A good JAMB score generally ranges from 250 and above, especially for competitive courses like Medicine, Law, or Engineering. However, what is considered good can vary depending on the institution and course requirements.

Can I calculate my score if I forget some of my answers?

No, if you cannot remember how many questions you got right, it will be difficult to calculate your exact score. In such cases, it's best to wait for the official JAMB result to be released.

What is the JAMB score divided by?

The score, which is out of 400, is divided by 8 to convert it into a scaled score, typically out of 50, which is then used in conjunction with other scores (e.g., Post-UTME, O-level) to calculate an overall aggregate score for university admissions.

Knowing how to calculate your JAMB score gives you a clear idea of where you stand and what to expect in your admission journey. Prepare thoroughly, choose the right subject combination, and be aware of your chosen institution’s cut-off mark.

