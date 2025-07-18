David Umahi University portal: admission requirements and guidelines

The David Umahi University portal simplifies the admission process and provides a seamless way for prospective students to access essential information. The portal offers detailed admission requirements, application guidelines, and real-time updates for undergraduate and direct entry candidates.

Key takeaways

All key admission details, including eligibility and application steps, are available on the David Umahi University portal.

Applicants must score at least the minimum JAMB UTME cut-off mark of 150 .

. Candidates can monitor their admission status and access official updates directly via the university portal.

directly via the university portal. Programs in medicine, nursing, and allied health sciences may require specific subject combinations and typically have higher cut-off marks.

Exploring the David Umahi University portal

Enrolled students at the federal university can access a range of services through the David Umahi University portal. These include checking admission requirements, viewing admission status, making payments, checking results, and registering for courses. Below are step-by-step guidelines for using the portal effectively.

David Umahi University admission requirements

Like all institutions, prospective students seeking admission into David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) must meet certain criteria. Below are the minimum admission requirements candidates are expected to fulfil for undergraduate programmes.

Applicants must have sat and obtained a minimum score of 150 and above in the 2025 JAMB.

Applicants are required to have a minimum of five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English and Mathematics, in WAEC, NECO, or an equivalent examination.

A minimum UTME score of 150 in the relevant subjects is required for eligibility.

Candidates must have selected DUFUHS as their first-choice institution during JAMB registration. If not, a change of institution must be effected via the JAMB portal.

Candidates who did not sit for the JAMB but wish to study at the University may apply through the University's Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) programme.

David Umahi University application procedure

If you meet the above requirements, having a clear understanding of the admission process will make your application smoother. Interestingly, the procedure is straightforward, as illustrated below:

1. Purchase the David Umahi University application form.

There are two methods for purchasing the form: online or by using an electronic PIN.

Online

Below are the simple steps to follow:

Visit the university's official website. Click on the "Admission" tab. Choose "Online Application." Next, select "Purchase Undergraduate Admission Form Online."

Electronic PIN

Applicants can also choose to pay for the application form using the electronic PIN method. Below is how to proceed.

Go to any bank branch across the country. Make a payment request for the 2025/2026 undergraduate application form of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences via the REMITA platform. Pay ₦10,000 and obtain a payment slip with a unique PIN. Use the PIN to access the portal and finalise your application for the Degree, IJMB, or Inter-University Transfer program.

2. Once you have obtained the electronic PIN, visit the university’s application portal.

3. From the Admissions menu on the homepage, choose "Online Application Undergraduate."

4. Enter your phone number and e-PIN in the appropriate fields, then click "Login."

5. After logging in, follow the prompts to complete and submit the application form.

6. Then, click "Submit".

7. Print out the completed application form for record keeping.

The sale of the application form will end at 4:00 p.m. on 30 August 2025.

How to check David Umahi University admission status

The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd batch of 2024/2025 admission lists were released in August 2024. Here are the steps to check your admission status on the DUFUHS portal.

Visit the university's official website. Navigate to the “Admission” menu and select “Check Admission Status.” Input your JAMB registration number in the designated field. Follow the on-screen prompts to view your admission status, then print the provisional admission offer letter.

Can I apply without taking the JAMB exam?

Yes, you can apply for the IJMB programme, which grants direct entry into the 200-level after successful completion. The sale of IJMB application forms for the 2025/2026 academic session is now ongoing and will close on 1 September 2025.

How much is the application form fee?

The application form is currently priced at ₦10,000. Payment can be made online or at any designated bank to receive a PIN for accessing the application portal.

What is the minimum UTME score required for admission at David Umahi University?

To be eligible for admission into 100-level programmes, applicants must have a minimum UTME score of 150.

The David Umahi University portal serves as a vital platform for both prospective and returning students to access important academic services. It allows users to check admission status, fill out application forms, make payments, and stay informed about admission guidelines.

