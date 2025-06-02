Christopher University's admission process requires at least five credit passes in your O’Level including English and Maths, a UTME score of 140 or above, and registration through the school’s official portal. If you are considering the JUPEB route, a range of subject combinations in Arts, Sciences, and Social Sciences can qualify you for 200-level direct entry.

The school's admission process begins with filling out registration forms on the Christopher University portal.

on the Christopher University portal. The minimum entry requirements for admission into Christopher University are credit level passes in 5 subjects at the SSCE/GCE/O-Level/NECO/NABTEB.

Prospective candidates must attain the national cut-off mark of 140 points in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Exploring Christopher University's admission requirements

Christopher University's manageable entry qualifications make it accessible to numerous candidates. Here is what you need to get into Christopher University:

All applicants must have sat for the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The prospective candidates must have attained the minimum cut-off mark for their preferred courses.

Applicants must have credit level passes in 5 subjects at the SSCE/GCE/O-Level/NECO/NABTEB or its equivalent, obtained at not more than two sittings.

The subjects must include English language and Mathematics.

The candidates must have selected Christopher University as their first institution of choice during UTME registration, or changed it to the first choice at an approved JAMB CBT centre.

The applicant must pay ₦25,000 in registration fees.

Christopher University's admission procedure

If you meet the requirements outlined above, having prior knowledge of the admission application will help you complete the process successfully. Interestingly, the procedure is straightforward, as illustrated below:

To apply for admission to Christopher University, log on to the institution's online registration portal. Select your programme of choice between undergraduate, JUPEB, transfer or direct entry. Enter your personal details. These include your full name, date of birth, gender, physical address and contact details. You are also required to enter your parents' names and contact details. Provide details of the secondary school you attended and the year of graduation. Select your exam type in the drop-down provided and the examination number before selecting your subjects and grades attained in the first and/or the second sitting. Select your first and second preferred courses. You will be required to complete this section by entering your JAMB registration number and UTME score. Continue to the attachment section and attach a scanned copy of your passport-size photo, O'level and UTME results in JPG, JPEG, PNG, PDF, or GIF formats. Complete the registration form by entering payment information. These include the bank where the payment was made, when it was made, and the amount paid. Remember to attach a scanned copy of your deposit slip. Confirm your details before submitting your registration form. Print the acknowledgement slip after submission.

What are the Christopher University JUPEB subject combinations?

Christopher University's JUPEB programme enables candidates to gain Direct Entry admission into the university at the 200 Level or into any of its affiliated JUPEB universities. When applying to the programme, these are the subject combinations available at the institution's JUPEB certificate by school.

School of Arts and Humanities

This school provides JUPEB subject options such as Literature, Government, CRS/IRS, and Visual Arts for students pursuing humanities-related courses.

Subject combinations Designation Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, Government, Literature JUPEB SC-001 Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, Government, Yoruba/Igbo JUPEB SC-002 Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, Government, Music JUPEB SC-003 Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, Government, Visual Arts JUPEB SC-004 Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, French, Government JUPEB SC-005 Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, French, Literature JUPEB SC-006 Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, Literature, Music JUPEB SC-007 Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, History, Literature JUPEB SC-008 Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, History, Visual Arts JUPEB SC-009 Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, Igbo/Yoruba, Literature JUPEB SC-010 Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, Igbo/Yoruba, Visual Arts JUPEB SC-011 Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, Music, Visual Arts JUPEB SC-012 Economics, History, Literature JUPEB SC-013 French, Igbo/Yoruba, Literature JUPEB SC-014 Government, Music, Literature JUPEB SC-015 Government, Music, Visual Arts JUPEB SC-016 Government, Literature, French JUPEB SC-017 Literature, Music, Visual Arts JUPEB SC-018

School of Management and Social Science

Candidates can choose from combinations like Economics, Government, and Business Studies to prepare for business, finance, and social science degrees.

Subject combinations Designation Accounts, Business Studies, Economics JUPEB SC-019 Accounts, Economics, Geography JUPEB SC-020 Accounts, Economics, Government JUPEB SC-021 Business Studies, Economics, Geography JUPEB SC-022 Business Studies, Economics, Government JUPEB SC-023 Business Studies, Economics, Mathematics JUPEB SC-024 Economics, Government, Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies JUPEB SC-025 Economics, Government, Literature JUPEB SC-026 Economics, Government, Mathematics JUPEB SC-027 Economics, Government, Biology JUPEB SC-028 Economics, Geography, Government JUPEB SC-029 Economics, Geography, Mathematics JUPEB SC-030

School of Science

Science-inclined students have options including Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics to align with medical, tech, or engineering disciplines.

Subject combinations Designation Biology, Chemistry, Physics JUPEB SC-031 Biology, Chemistry, Economics JUPEB SC-032 Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics JUPEB SC-033 Biology, Chemistry, Agricultural Science JUPEB SC-034 Biology, Mathematics, Physics JUPEB SC-035 Chemistry, Mathematics, Economics JUPEB SC-036 Chemistry, Physics, Geography JUPEB SC-037 Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics JUPEB SC-038 Chemistry, Physics, Agricultural Science JUPEB SC-039 Mathematics, Physics, Agricultural Science JUPEB SC-040 Mathematics, Physics, Economics JUPEB SC-041 Mathematics, Physics, Geography JUPEB SC-042 Mathematics, Physics, Visual Arts JUPEB SC-043

Is Christopher University a private university?

UNICHRIS is a private university in Ogun State. The university is owned and promoted by Translucent Management Services, a Lagos-based media relations agency and art advisory company.

What is the cut-off mark for Christopher University?

Applicants are required to have met the set minimum cut-off mark for national universities (140 points) to gain entry into programmes at the university. This cut-off mark is set by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Christopher University's admission process is straightforward and attainable, offering clear requirements and flexible programme options that make entry accessible to a wide range of applicants.

