Christopher University's admission requirements and procedure
Education

Christopher University's admission requirements and procedure

by  Ciku Njuguna
Christopher University's admission process requires at least five credit passes in your O’Level including English and Maths, a UTME score of 140 or above, and registration through the school’s official portal. If you are considering the JUPEB route, a range of subject combinations in Arts, Sciences, and Social Sciences can qualify you for 200-level direct entry.

Two graduating Christopher University students (L). The Christopher University logo (R)
Christopher University (UNICHRIS) is a private university in Mowe, Ogun State, Nigeria, established in 2015. Photo: @christopheruniversity on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaway

  • The school's admission process begins with filling out registration forms on the Christopher University portal.
  • The minimum entry requirements for admission into Christopher University are credit level passes in 5 subjects at the SSCE/GCE/O-Level/NECO/NABTEB.
  • Prospective candidates must attain the national cut-off mark of 140 points in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Exploring Christopher University's admission requirements

Christopher University's manageable entry qualifications make it accessible to numerous candidates. Here is what you need to get into Christopher University:

An aerial view of the Christopher University administration building
Christopher University provides JUPEB and degree programmes for prospective candidates. Photo: @christopheruniversity
  • All applicants must have sat for the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
  • The prospective candidates must have attained the minimum cut-off mark for their preferred courses.
  • Applicants must have credit level passes in 5 subjects at the SSCE/GCE/O-Level/NECO/NABTEB or its equivalent, obtained at not more than two sittings.
  • The subjects must include English language and Mathematics.
  • The candidates must have selected Christopher University as their first institution of choice during UTME registration, or changed it to the first choice at an approved JAMB CBT centre.
  • The applicant must pay ₦25,000 in registration fees.

Christopher University's admission procedure

If you meet the requirements outlined above, having prior knowledge of the admission application will help you complete the process successfully. Interestingly, the procedure is straightforward, as illustrated below:

A screenshot of the Christopher University online application portal.
The Christopher University online registration portal allows candidates to apply for admission, select courses and confirm payment. Photo: christopheruniversity.edu.ng/onlineapplication/registernow
  1. To apply for admission to Christopher University, log on to the institution's online registration portal.
  2. Select your programme of choice between undergraduate, JUPEB, transfer or direct entry.
  3. Enter your personal details. These include your full name, date of birth, gender, physical address and contact details.
  4. You are also required to enter your parents' names and contact details.
  5. Provide details of the secondary school you attended and the year of graduation.
  6. Select your exam type in the drop-down provided and the examination number before selecting your subjects and grades attained in the first and/or the second sitting.
  7. Select your first and second preferred courses.
  8. You will be required to complete this section by entering your JAMB registration number and UTME score.
  9. Continue to the attachment section and attach a scanned copy of your passport-size photo, O'level and UTME results in JPG, JPEG, PNG, PDF, or GIF formats.
  10. Complete the registration form by entering payment information. These include the bank where the payment was made, when it was made, and the amount paid.
  11. Remember to attach a scanned copy of your deposit slip.
  12. Confirm your details before submitting your registration form.
  13. Print the acknowledgement slip after submission.

What are the Christopher University JUPEB subject combinations?

Christopher University's JUPEB programme enables candidates to gain Direct Entry admission into the university at the 200 Level or into any of its affiliated JUPEB universities. When applying to the programme, these are the subject combinations available at the institution's JUPEB certificate by school.

School of Arts and Humanities

This school provides JUPEB subject options such as Literature, Government, CRS/IRS, and Visual Arts for students pursuing humanities-related courses.

Subject combinationsDesignation
Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, Government, LiteratureJUPEB SC-001
Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, Government, Yoruba/IgboJUPEB SC-002
Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, Government, MusicJUPEB SC-003
Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, Government, Visual ArtsJUPEB SC-004
Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, French, GovernmentJUPEB SC-005
Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, French, LiteratureJUPEB SC-006
Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, Literature, MusicJUPEB SC-007
Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, History, LiteratureJUPEB SC-008
Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, History, Visual ArtsJUPEB SC-009
Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, Igbo/Yoruba, LiteratureJUPEB SC-010
Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, Igbo/Yoruba, Visual ArtsJUPEB SC-011
Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious Studies, Music, Visual ArtsJUPEB SC-012
Economics, History, LiteratureJUPEB SC-013
French, Igbo/Yoruba, LiteratureJUPEB SC-014
Government, Music, LiteratureJUPEB SC-015
Government, Music, Visual ArtsJUPEB SC-016
Government, Literature, FrenchJUPEB SC-017
Literature, Music, Visual ArtsJUPEB SC-018

School of Management and Social Science

Candidates can choose from combinations like Economics, Government, and Business Studies to prepare for business, finance, and social science degrees.

Subject combinationsDesignation
Accounts, Business Studies, EconomicsJUPEB SC-019
Accounts, Economics, GeographyJUPEB SC-020
Accounts, Economics, GovernmentJUPEB SC-021
Business Studies, Economics, GeographyJUPEB SC-022
Business Studies, Economics, GovernmentJUPEB SC-023
Business Studies, Economics, MathematicsJUPEB SC-024
Economics, Government, Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Religious StudiesJUPEB SC-025
Economics, Government, LiteratureJUPEB SC-026
Economics, Government, MathematicsJUPEB SC-027
Economics, Government, BiologyJUPEB SC-028
Economics, Geography, GovernmentJUPEB SC-029
Economics, Geography, MathematicsJUPEB SC-030

School of Science

Science-inclined students have options including Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics to align with medical, tech, or engineering disciplines.

Subject combinationsDesignation
Biology, Chemistry, PhysicsJUPEB SC-031
Biology, Chemistry, EconomicsJUPEB SC-032
Biology, Chemistry, MathematicsJUPEB SC-033
Biology, Chemistry, Agricultural ScienceJUPEB SC-034
Biology, Mathematics, PhysicsJUPEB SC-035
Chemistry, Mathematics, EconomicsJUPEB SC-036
Chemistry, Physics, GeographyJUPEB SC-037
Chemistry, Physics, MathematicsJUPEB SC-038
Chemistry, Physics, Agricultural ScienceJUPEB SC-039
Mathematics, Physics, Agricultural ScienceJUPEB SC-040
Mathematics, Physics, EconomicsJUPEB SC-041
Mathematics, Physics, GeographyJUPEB SC-042
Mathematics, Physics, Visual ArtsJUPEB SC-043

Is Christopher University a private university?

UNICHRIS is a private university in Ogun State. The university is owned and promoted by Translucent Management Services, a Lagos-based media relations agency and art advisory company.

What is the cut-off mark for Christopher University?

Applicants are required to have met the set minimum cut-off mark for national universities (140 points) to gain entry into programmes at the university. This cut-off mark is set by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Christopher University's admission process is straightforward and attainable, offering clear requirements and flexible programme options that make entry accessible to a wide range of applicants.

